Muirfield Village Golf Club will have a new look this week when a top-notch field descends on Dublin, Ohio for the 2021 Memorial Tournament. The course hosted two events last season, and a complete overhaul will challenge top players like Jon Rahm, who moved to the top of the world rankings after his 2020 victory at The Memorial. He is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Memorial Tournament odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy all come in at 14-1 odds, followed by Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas at 16-1.

Will DeChambeau be able to overpower the new layout and repeat his 2018 victory at Muirfield? Or is the red-hot Spieth a better option for your 2021 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf picks? Before making any 2021 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past 18 months and three this season, including Viktor Hovland at 25-1 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Daniel Berger at 20-1 at Pebble Beach.

At last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, six of Gehman's picks finished in the top 20, including Jordan Spieth, who had the 54-hole lead before finishing as the runner-up. The golf expert also ranked Charley Hoffman 12th and picked him as a long-shot winner in his best bets, and the 44-year-old shot 10-under par to tie for third.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At the AT&T Byron Nelson, three of his top seven golfers finished in the top 10, including runner-up Sam Burns. At the Masters, three of his top eight made the top five, and at Pebble Beach earlier in the season, three of his top four had top-five finishes. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Memorial Tournament 2021 over at SportsLine so you can win big with your Fantasy golf picks.

2021 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf picks

Gehman sees Spieth as pretty much a must-back at this point and expects him to keep rolling. "He's been the best player in 2021, and it's not particularly close," Gehman told SportsLine, noting Spieth's eight top-10 finishes in his past 11 events. He led after three rounds at Colonial last week, and his step back Sunday isn't a major concern for the golf expert. Spieth has a victory and three other top-three finishes since mid-February and should be at the top of your list.

On the other hand, Viktor Hovland clearly has the talent but the results have Gehman slightly fading him this week. The Norwegian is one of the game's best ball-strikers, and he tied for third in consecutive events before finishing T-30 at Colonial. But he also had some issues at the Masters (T-21) and the Players (MC). The inconsistency makes it tough to back the 23-year-old who finished 48th in his first appearance at Muirfield, and he doesn't crack Gehman's top 10.

How to set your 2021 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf lineups

Instead, the golf analyst is getting behind a massive long shot who comes in at triple-digit odds. This veteran has taken many trips around Muirfield and has a track record of success. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the Memorial Tournament 2021? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings, all from the data scientist who's called 12 outright winners in the past 18 months.