There's a lot on the line Sunday afternoon at the 2021 PGA Championship, and while a cash prize may not be atop of the list for most of the best golfers in the world, there's still a significant sum available to be claimed over the final 18 holes at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. The 2021 PGA Championship purse has been set at a record $12 million, a sum that surpasses every other major except the U.S. Open.
The champion's prize this year is $2.16 million, and the runner-up fairs quite well with $1.3 million for finishing in second place. Sunday will mark the first time that a PGA Championship winner has earned more than $2 million from the purse, which passed the Masters this year for the second-largest in the major championship rotation. The U.S. Open remains the biggest purse at the moment with $12.5 million being distributed to the competitors last year and $2.25 million going to the winner Bryson DeChambeau.
As of right now, the race for that winners payout and the six-figure checks reserved for the top 26 names on the leaderboard is wide open. Phil Mickelson enters Sunday on his own atop the Round 4 leaderboard as he looks to become the oldest golfer (50) to win a major. Brooks Koepka, who has won two of the last three PGA Championships, is just one shot back and right on his heels as part of the final pairing. There are a number of other major winners breathing down their necks, too, including Louis Oosthuizen, who is just two shots back of Lefty.
Here's a look at all the prize money and payouts for the 103rd PGA Championship. Follow Saturday's PGA leaderboard live.
2021 PGA Championship prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $12 million
1st (Winner): $2,160,000
2nd: $1,296,000
3rd: $816,000
4th: $576,000
5th: $480,000
6th: $413,000
7th: $380,000
8th: $350,000
9th: $320,000
10th: $297,000
11th: $275,000
12th: $253,000
13th: $233,000
14th: $223,000
15th: $213,000
16th: $203,000
17th: $193,000
18th: $183,000
19th: $173,000
20th: $163,000
21st: $153,000
22nd: $143,000
23rd: $133,000
24th: $123,000
25th: $113,000
26th: $103,000
27th: $93,000
28th: $83,500
29th: $78,200
30th: $73,000
31st: $69,000
32nd: $65,000
33rd: $61,000
34th: $57,000
35th: $53,000
36th: $51,000
37th: $49,000
38th: $47,000
39th: $45,000
40th: $43,000
41st: $41,000
42nd: $39,000
43rd: $37,000
44th: $35,000
45th: $33,000
46th: $31,000
47th: $29,500
48th: $28,000
49th: $27,000
50th: $26,000
51st: $25,000
52nd: $24,000
53rd: $23,900
54th: $23,400
55th: $23,000
56th: $22,600
57th: $22,300
58th: $22,000
59th: $21,800
60th: $21,600
61st: $21,400
62nd: $21,200
63rd: $21,000
64th: $20,800
65th: $20,600
66th: $20,400
67th: $20,200
68th: $20,000
69th: $19,800
70th: $19.600
When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Players making the cut but finishing below 70th place will be paid in decreasing increments of $100 starting with 71st getting $19,500. All players who missed the cut with a 36-hole score will be paid $3,200, and any players who made the cut but withdraw before the conclusion of 72 holes will also be paid $3,200.