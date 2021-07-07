Getting any sort of mid-week entertainment is rare in golf over the summer months, so this week's The Match IV featuring Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady squaring off against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers will be a treat -- even more so when you consider the cast of characters.

Mickelson is going to be merciless on DeChambeau, and Brady will follow in his footsteps, which should make for some tremendous entertainment. There will be a long-drive contest on one of the holes, which will be delightful with DeChambeau at elevation and Lefty getting after him.

There will surely be some incredibly awkward moments with cameras and microphones all over the place, but Brady and Mickelson are veterans when it comes to this stuff and should carry the show. As for the actual golf, DeChambeau and Rodgers are favored, better and should win, but there is a scenario in which DeChambeau gets taken out of his element allowing Lefty and Brady to cruise.

Regardless, it should be some good fun to benefit charity -- in this case, My Brother's Keeper Alliance, Feeding America and the Montana Food Bank Network -- in a state where the golf scene is not often shown. There is plenty to say about these matches and how goofy they can be at times, but ultimately the benefit derived from their existence far outweigh any negatives. They have for the first three, and they almost certainly will again on Tuesday evening.

How to watch The Match

Date: Tuesday, July 6 | Start time: 5 p.m. ET

Course: The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Montana

Format: Match play -- Modified alternate shot

Broadcast team: Brian Anderson, Trevor Immelman, Charles Barkley, Cheyenne Woods, Larry Fitzgerald

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV

Live stream online: TNTdrama.com