The "Snake Pit" at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course has a way of biting potential winners just before they put their hands on a winner's check, and could well come into play beginning on Thursday at the 2021 Valspar Championship. Two long, narrow par-4s sandwiching a 215-yard par-3 to close the round can strangle even the most talented of players who stray a couple yards off the fairway and into the tree-lined rough. Paul Casey has certainly charmed his way around the Copperhead Course, though, and returns to the suburban Tampa course for the Valspar Championship 2021 as the two-time defending champion.

Casey will face stiff competition, though, as world No. 2 Justin Thomas leads a world-class field as the 9-1 favorite in the 2021 Valspar Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is close behind at 10-1, while Casey is going off at 22-1 on the PGA odds board. Before locking in any 2021 Valspar Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2021 Valspar Championship: Paul Casey, the two-time defending champion of this event, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Casey secured four consecutive top-10 finishes earlier this year, but he's struggled mightily in recent weeks. In fact, Casey missed the cut in his last start at the RBC Heritage and he's finished outside the top-25 in each of his last three events on the PGA Tour.

Casey's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his short game. The 43-year-old enters this week's event ranked 129th in putting average (1.768), 102nd in one-putt percentage (40.00) and 152nd in overall putting average (1.614), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Valspar Championship 2021 field.

Another surprise: Abraham Ancer, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Ancer has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 30-year-old is still searching for his first career PGA Tour win, but he is playing strong golf this season without finding the winner's circle.

Ancer finished fourth at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and fifth at the American Express earlier this season – and has won almost $1.8 million so far in the process. He also had made six straight cuts, including 18th-place finishes at the WGC-Workday Championship, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the RBC Heritage.

Ancer appears tailor-made for the Copperhead Course, as he ranks third on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (72.45). And he posted a 16th-place performance in his lone previous Valspar appearance in 2018. With a combination of laser-like accuracy and a desire to break through with a victory, Ancer is a strong value pick in 2021 Valspar Championship bets this week.

2021 Valspar Championship odds (via William Hill)

Justin Thomas 9-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Corey Conners 20-1

Patrick Reed 20-1

Paul Casey 22-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Scottie Scheffler 28-1

Russell Henley 30-1

Abraham Ancer 30-1

Sungjae Im 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Jason Kokrak 33-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Cameron Tringale 40-1

Charley Hoffman 45-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Chris Kirk 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Ryan Palmer 50-1

Kevin Streelman 66-1

Max Homa 66-1

Kevin Kisner 66-1

Lucas Glover 70-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1

Sam Burns 70-1

Talor Gooch 70-1

Gary Woodland 70-1

Denny McCarthy 80-1

Cameron Davis 80-1

Charles Howell 80-1

Branden Grace 80-1

Erik Van Rooyen 90-1

Lanto Griffin 90-1

Ian Poulter 90-1

Adam Hadwin 90-1

Danny Willett 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Peter Uihlein 100-1

Matthew NeSmith 100-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Alex Noren 100-1

Doug Ghim 100-1

Charl Schwartzel 100-1

Sam Horsfield 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Henrik Stenson 100-1