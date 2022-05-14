The AT&T Byron Nelson, which enters weekend action with a three-way atop the leaderboard, is technically the last event before the second major championship of the year -- next week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills -- but the Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch is far from a typical lead-in to a major.

That's because nine of the top 17 players in the world will tee it up this week, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and major winners Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, and Hideki Matsuyama. Additionally, Spieth and Scheffler will headline a group of players who should receive massively positive reception at a tournament near Dallas, where all live.

Scoring should be preposterously low (-17 didn't even earn you a top 10 last year), and with so many former major winners and top players in the field ahead of next week's PGA, this is (perhaps surprisingly?) one of the better events so far in 2022.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 – Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio