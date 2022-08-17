The PGA Tour will head to Wilmington Country Club for the first time in history this week for the 2022 BMW Championship. Rory McIlroy enters the tournament as the 10-1 favorite in the 2022 BMW Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. He will have to deal with other 2022 BMW Championship contenders such as Jon Rahm (12-1) and Will Zalatoris (14-1). Zalatoris is coming off a win at the St. Jude Championship, but he ranks outside the top 35 in this field in greens in regulation percentage out of fairway bunkers and the rough.

He will try to overcome the narrow fairways this weekend against some of the top golfers in the world. The first tee times are at 9:10 a.m. ET on Thursday. Before locking in your 2022 BMW Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 BMW Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay, the defending champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and finishes outside the top-five. Cantlay has been one of the hottest players on tour in recent weeks, finishing T-8 or better in three of his last four starts. He's recorded a total of 10 top-10 finishes this season, which includes a victory at the Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour's only team event.

However, Cantlay struggled mightily last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing T-57 after shooting over par in his final two rounds. In addition, Cantlay currently ranks 96th in driving accuracy percentage (61.16%) and 185th in putting from 10-15 feet, which could cause major trouble this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the BMW Championship 2022 field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Schauffele did not have a great week at the St. Jude Championship, but he finished the tournament with a solid final round that included 14 of 18 greens in regulation. He has been arguably the hottest golfer on the PGA Tour over the past month, picking up wins at the Travelers Championship and the Scottish Open.

Schauffele also added a top-15 finish at the Open Championship, and he has now finished inside the top 20 in eight of his last nine events. He ranks eighth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and already has one playoff victory under his belt during his career. SportsLine's model suggests backing Schauffele with your 2022 BMW Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

So who will win the BMW Championship 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 BMW Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 BMW Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.

