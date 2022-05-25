Fresh off his second PGA Championship win last week at Southern Hills, Justin Thomas will be back in action this week at Colonial Country Club for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. The victory last week vaulted Thomas back into the top five of the Official World Golf Ranking and he's now put together a string of 11 top-10 finishes in his last 17 worldwide starts. Now a two-time major champion, Thomas has only played in this event twice but he has made the cut both times and was a top-10 finisher in 2020 at Colonial.

Thomas is listed at 12-1 in the latest 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, while Scottie Scheffler is the 10-1 favorite. Thomas' good buddy Jordan Spieth is a prior winner and a three-time runner-up at Colonial and he's listed at 14-1 in this week's PGA Tour odds. Before making any 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2022: Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player and the tournament favorite, stumbles and fails to win. Scheffler has four wins this season, which is twice as many as any other golfer and he's also the No. 1 player in FedEx Cup rankings. But he's coming off a missed cut at the PGA Championship which ended a streak of seven straight top-25 finishes at major tournaments.

Scheffler grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and says he loves the Colonial Country Club, but that adoration hasn't translated into success when playing it. He's competed at this tournament each of the last two years, missing the cut in 2021 and finishing 55th in 2020. Also, Perry Maxwell, who designed the Colonial Country Club, also designed Southern Hills Country Club which just hosted the PGA Championship and saw Scheffler miss the cut there. Despite his world ranking and dominant tour season, the model sees there being far better options than Scheffler for 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge bets.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 29-year-old is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour and he ended a three-year winless drought with a victory at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, so Colonial Country Club holds a special place in his heart.

Berger has slipped to No. 28 in the OWGR after peaking at No. 12 early in 2021 but he's still one of the best tee-to-green players on tour. In fact, Berger ranks 14th in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.258) and is a clear threat this week on a course where he's tasted victory if he can get his putter going.

How to make 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge picks

