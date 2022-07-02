The John Deere Classic is no longer an appetizer to The Open Championship and that hasn't helped its strength of its field. The John Deere Classic got underway Thursday with J.T. Poston taking a two-shot lead with a 62, but with Daniel Berger withdrawing from the field earlier this week, there are now zero top-50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings set to compete at TPC Deere Run.

What is their loss is others' gain, however, as the 2022 John Deere Classic presents a vital opportunity for players to begin one last push into the postseason. Less than two months away from the onset of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, those on the bubble of the top 125 will look to this week as a chance to secure their positioning or perhaps make a full-on leap into playoff contention.

After two rounds, it's J.T. Poston who carries a four-stroke lead going into the weekend. Following up on a strong second-place performance at the Travelers Championship, Poston finds himself at 15 under and playing tremendous golf. Journeymen and rookies alike are ready to take to TPC Deere Run for what is sure to be yet another exciting weekend on the PGA Tour.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 6:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio