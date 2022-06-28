After two drama-filled weeks in New England, the PGA Tour will make its way to the Quad Cities for the 2022 John Deere Classic. A longtime staple on the playing calendar, TPC Deere Run will welcome an eclectic field filled with rookies, journeymen and everyone in between.

While some of the world's best are choosing to rest ahead of next week's Scottish Open and subsequently the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, an intriguing crop of players have traveled to Silvis, Illinois. Major winners Webb Simpson and Jason Day headline the action and will be featured alongside defending champion Lucas Glover and PGA Tour winners Cam Davis and J.T. Poston.

Poston arrives off a runner-up performance at the Travelers Championship where he and Sahith Theegala came up just short to eventual champion Xander Schauffele. Jumping from 112th to 66th in the FedEx Cup standings for his efforts at TPC River Highlands, there are many in this week's field hoping to make a similar leap into postseason contention.

In fact, 16 of the players ranked 110th to 130th in the season-long race are scheduled to partake in the John Deere Classic. With less than two months remaining until the first playoff event where the top 125 players qualify, each and every week from here on out will hold substantial ramifications.

Let's take a closer look at this week's 2022 John Deere Classic with odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Event Information

Event: 2022 John Deere Classic | Dates: June 30 - July 3

Location: TPC Deere Run -- Silvis, Illinois

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,289 | Purse: $7,100,000

2022 John Deere Classic field, odds

Webb Simpson (12-1): Coming off a T13 finish at the Travelers Championship, Simpson should be brimming with confidence. After missing the majority of the winter due to injury, he has since regained his form and is the clear class of this field. The 36-year-old has gone winless since the 2020 RBC Heritage, shortly after the COVID-19 restart, and will be motivated to return to the winner's circle.

Coming off a T13 finish at the Travelers Championship, Simpson should be brimming with confidence. After missing the majority of the winter due to injury, he has since regained his form and is the clear class of this field. The 36-year-old has gone winless since the 2020 RBC Heritage, shortly after the COVID-19 restart, and will be motivated to return to the winner's circle. Adam Hadwin (16-1)

Sahith Theegala (22-1): His double-bogey finish at the Travelers Championship may still be haunting him, but with such a quick turnaround we will find out exactly what Theegala is made of. Now firmly in the conversation for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, last week's runner-up has the opportunity to carry the momentum and become this week's champion.

His double-bogey finish at the Travelers Championship may still be haunting him, but with such a quick turnaround we will find out exactly what Theegala is made of. Now firmly in the conversation for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, last week's runner-up has the opportunity to carry the momentum and become this week's champion. Denny McCarthy (25-1): After nabbing back-to-back top-10 results at the Memorial Tournament and U.S. Open, McCarthy was a surprise omission from the weekend at the Travelers Championship. Still, the Maryland native is playing some of the best golf of his life and should thrive at TPC Deere Run. Despite missing the cut in his last two trips, any course where players such as Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson can find success, you have to imagine a putter such as McCarthy will as well.

After nabbing back-to-back top-10 results at the Memorial Tournament and U.S. Open, McCarthy was a surprise omission from the weekend at the Travelers Championship. Still, the Maryland native is playing some of the best golf of his life and should thrive at TPC Deere Run. Despite missing the cut in his last two trips, any course where players such as Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson can find success, you have to imagine a putter such as McCarthy will as well. Jason Day (28-1): A missed cut in Connecticut put an end to five consecutive weekend showings for the former world No. 1. Last flashing onto the first page of the leaderboard at the Wells Fargo Championship, Day has since been unable to find his iron play. His short game has been steady as has his driver, so if those scoring clubs come to life, the Australian will fare well in a field of this caliber.

A missed cut in Connecticut put an end to five consecutive weekend showings for the former world No. 1. Last flashing onto the first page of the leaderboard at the Wells Fargo Championship, Day has since been unable to find his iron play. His short game has been steady as has his driver, so if those scoring clubs come to life, the Australian will fare well in a field of this caliber. Maverick McNealy (30-1)

Adam Long (30-1)

Charles Howell III (30-1)

Nick Hardy (30-1): Seems like just about everything is converging for the former Fighting Illini golfer as he returns to the state where he played in college. With recent finishes of T35 at the Canadian Open, T14 at the U.S. Open and T8 at the Travelers Championship, if Hardy continues this trend at TPC Deere Run, he can become the second rookie to win this season.

Seems like just about everything is converging for the former Fighting Illini golfer as he returns to the state where he played in college. With recent finishes of T35 at the Canadian Open, T14 at the U.S. Open and T8 at the Travelers Championship, if Hardy continues this trend at TPC Deere Run, he can become the second rookie to win this season. Scott Stallings (35-1)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (35-1)

Brendon Todd (35-1)

Patrick Rodgers (35-1)

2022 John Deere Classic picks