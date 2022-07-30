Getty Images

The third LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament is underway in Bedminster, New Jersey. Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed share the lead at 7-under 64 after Friday's Round 1.

LIV Golf veterans Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will make the trip to the Garden State; they will be joined by a number of newcomers, including Paul Casey, Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III and Henrik Stenson, who will all make their LIV Golf debuts and hope to dethrone the South Africans who have dominated in the first two events.

Hoping to continue their country's success are previous LIV Golf winners Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace as well as their teammates Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie du Plessis. Making up the golf club of Stinger GC, the South African squad has been able to notch a victory and a second-place effort in the team-portion side of the tournament.

They will now be tasked with dismantling Trump National Bedminster, which measures nearly 7,600 yards and plays as a par 71. If they are able to effectively do this, a massive purse will be awaiting them as the winner's share clocks in at $4 million with an additional $5 million to be split up among the top three teams.

Originally the site of the 2022 PGA Championship, the Tom Fazio design will welcome 48 players for the 54-hole shotgun start style event.

How to watch LIV Golf

Event: LIV Golf Invitational Series in Bedminster | July 29-31
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Trump National Bedminster -- Bedminster, New Jersey
Live stream: LIVGolf.comFacebookYouTube

Teams for LIV Golf

TeamCaptainMembers

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, David Puig (a)

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Shaun Norris

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Hy Flyers

Phil Mickelson

Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Justin Harding

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Scott Vincent

Majesticks

Lee Westwood

Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Niblicks

Hudson Swafford

Peter Uihlein, James Piot, Turk Petit

Punch

Wade Ormsby

Matt Jones, Travis Smyth, Jediah Morgan

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak, Richard Bland, Chase Koepka

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie du Plessis

Torque

Hideto Tanihara

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma