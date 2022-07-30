The third LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament is underway in Bedminster, New Jersey. Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed share the lead at 7-under 64 after Friday's Round 1.

LIV Golf veterans Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will make the trip to the Garden State; they will be joined by a number of newcomers, including Paul Casey, Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III and Henrik Stenson, who will all make their LIV Golf debuts and hope to dethrone the South Africans who have dominated in the first two events.

Hoping to continue their country's success are previous LIV Golf winners Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace as well as their teammates Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie du Plessis. Making up the golf club of Stinger GC, the South African squad has been able to notch a victory and a second-place effort in the team-portion side of the tournament.

They will now be tasked with dismantling Trump National Bedminster, which measures nearly 7,600 yards and plays as a par 71. If they are able to effectively do this, a massive purse will be awaiting them as the winner's share clocks in at $4 million with an additional $5 million to be split up among the top three teams.

Originally the site of the 2022 PGA Championship, the Tom Fazio design will welcome 48 players for the 54-hole shotgun start style event.

How to watch LIV Golf

Event: LIV Golf Invitational Series in Bedminster | July 29-31

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Trump National Bedminster -- Bedminster, New Jersey

Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube

Teams for LIV Golf