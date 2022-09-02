The fourth LIV Golf event got underway Friday at the Oaks Course at The International outside Boston, Massachusetts. After occupying headlines over the last week for acquiring world No. 2 Cameron Smith, 23-year-old Joaquin Niemann and a number of other names, the LIV Golf event in Boston got off to an exhilarating start.

The new additions to LIV made an immediate impact -- which we will touch on -- but the day belonged to Matthew Wolff. Playing in his third LIV Golf event after making his debut in Portland, Wolff carried the form he found in the final round of the LIV Golf event in Bedminster into the Boston area.

Starting his round with an ace on the par-3 2nd, Wolff tacked on two birdies to wrap up his initial nine holes in 4 under. With three more birdies and an eagle on the par-5 12th, the 23-year-old came home in 3 under to sign for a first round 7-under 63.

Winning in one of his first starts on the PGA Tour, Wolff has since been shutout on the professional level in terms of victories. With close calls at a pair of U.S. Opens, he should feel comfortable in the pole position heading into the weekend. Holding the co-lead alongside Talor Gooch, the two own a slim one-stroke edge over Smith and Niemann and will have to deal with major championship winners Louis Oosthuizen and Dustin Johnson.

The leaders

T1. Matthew Wolff and Talor Gooch (-7)

It has been a bumpy couple of years for Wolff, who has struggled in the professional setting since finishing runner up to Bryson DeChambeau at the 2020 U.S. Open. Battling demons both on and off the golf course, Wolff is finally coming into his own, and his first round was indicative of such. Carding a total of six birdies, an eagle and a hole-in-one, the California native's firepower was on display and will be needed over the weekend if he is to fend off a hungry pack.

While Wolff can be as volatile as they come, Gooch has been ever steady in his short LIV Golf career. He is one of two players to capture top-10 finishes in each of the first three LIV Golf events and one of the best in the world from tee to green. A member of the 4 Aces GC, Gooch has tasted victory in the team-portion of LIV in the last two events and will now attempt to add a trophy of his own to his mantle.

Other contenders

T3. Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann (-6)

T5. Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger, Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri (-5)

Smith and Niemann looked strong, but the inclusion of Casey on this leaderboard is quite interesting. After finishing in third at the Players Championship in March, the Englishman struggled with injury, often withdrawing just before the onset of tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Finally returning to full health, Casey's ball-striking may allow him to compete with some of the younger players on the LIV Golf circuit. Wily veterans have proven successful in the first three tournaments of LIV Golf and Casey appears to be well on his way to adding another trophy for the "old guys."

First-round leader makes LIV Golf history

In only the fourth event in league history, the first ace has officially been made. Wolff connected on the par-3 2nd from 178 yards to be the first LIV Golf member to accomplish such a feat in competition. The former Oklahoma State standout carried the momentum from his final round of 7 under at LIV Golf Bedminster into the same score in his opener in Boston. The hole-in-one played a vital role in his first round as he attempts to lock down the second professional victory of his young career.

Smith, Niemann pick up where they left off

The two biggest signings in the latest wave of LIV Golf acquisitions impressed in their debuts. Sitting at 6 under and just one stroke off the lead of Wolff, the two men who recently made the jump from the PGA Tour will hope to follow in the footsteps of other debutants to win, such as Charl Schwartzel and Henrik Stenson, who won in their first LIV Golf outings.

Team leaderboard