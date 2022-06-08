The LIV Golf Series Invitational is scheduled to make its long-awaited debut on Thursday, as the first event of the PGA Tour's rival golf league has finally arrived. Taking place from June 9-11, the inaugural tournament will take on a shape different from what golf fans have grown accustomed to seeing for last number of decades.

Instead of the traditional 72-hole stroke play-style event, the LIV Golf Series will employ a 54-hole tournament and feature a 48-man field divided into 12 teams of four. A combination of a team and individual format will unfold at the Centurion Golf Club in London in what will be the first of eight events on the league's 2022 schedule.

The 48 participating players will play a shotgun start in groups of three on 16 of the 18 holes. This means that, from beginning to end, the entire round will last only five hours and golfers will end their days at the same time on different holes instead of all ending their rounds on either No. 18 or No. 9 as is traditionally the case on the PGA Tour.

The prize pools for these events are truly insane, as the individual purse is $20 million with an additional $5 million set aside for the team portion of the competition. Not only are the format and dollar figures unorthodox, but so is the viewing experience as LIV Golf plans to stream their product on a number of different platforms as they have yet to secure a television broadcast partner.

This means if you plan to watch Phil Mickelson's return to competitive golf, you will not have the luxury of simply turning on your television. For that, you will have to wait till next week when he tees it up at The Country Club for the U.S. Open.

How to watch LIV Golf Invitational Series in London

Event: LIV Golf Invitational Series in London | June 9-11

Start time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Centurion Club -- London, England

Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube

Teams for LIV Golf Invitational Series in London