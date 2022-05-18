TULSA, Okla. -- Bryson DeChambeau will not play in this week's PGA Championship after testing his surgically-repaired left hand and deciding to continue his rehab following an operation he underwent five weeks ago. Fellow star (and rival) Brooks Koepka, who also entered the week injured with a hip injury, is expected to give it a go at Southern Hills, however.

DeChambeau announced his decision to remove himself from the field to reporters on Wednesday ahead of the tournament's start on Thursday, citing fatigue in his left hand. He arrived in Tulsa on Monday and tweeted on Tuesday that he "held up nicely," though he refrained from committing to playing. DeChambeau underwent surgery in April after the nagging injury persisted.

"I'm proud of the fact I'm here and able to persevere through it," said DeChambeau this week. "Had a lot of stuff going on recently. Being out of the game has not been fun for me. Excited to get back ... I think everyone deserves a second chance."

Koepka, who withdrew from the Byron Nelson last week, is dealing with a hip injury on top of lingering knee troubles. Yet on Tuesday he seemed to indicate his WD this past week had more to do with focusing on preparations for this week's PGA Championship than recovering from injury. While he didn't outright committing to playing this week, all signs point to him remaining in this week's field.

"The whole reason was to just make sure that I'm ready for this week," said Koepka of his Byron Nelson WD. "I feel ready, and now just got to play good. Simple."

Koepka may also have to overcome his own bad fortunes with vehicles to top off his injury. On Tuesday, he shared on social media that he was late for his press conference because his car -- which had already been started -- was locked, making it impossible for him to drive to media. And that isn't his only recent run-in with car troubles.

"Only me, man," said Koepka. "It's like a theme of car troubles. Run out of gas [at home] and then this. I'm just glad it didn't happen on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday."

At what percentage of health Koepka is at remains unclear, but the two-time PGA Champion and four-time major winner has remained near the top of the sport the last few years despite a string of injury battles. He's not played on the Tour since the Masters, where he went 75-75 and missed the cut, but his game could fit neatly into the challenging track that lies ahead this week at Southern Hills.