Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 PGA Championship, which tees off on Thursday. McIlroy, who's among the highest-priced players on DraftKings and FanDuel, has won 20 PGA Tour events in his career, which includes four majors. However, McIlroy has finished 33rd or worse in two of his last four starts. Spieth, whose 2022 PGA Championship DFS pricing is $9,600 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel, hasn't finished on top of the leaderboard at a major since 2017.

At the Wells Fargo Championship, McClure included Max Homa among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Homa finished on top of the leaderboard with a score of 8-under par, securing his second win of the season and fourth career victory.

In addition, McClure's model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

2022 PGA Championship golf DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the PGA Championship 2022 is Joaquin Niemann ($8,500 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel). In order to score well at Southern Hills, players will need to consistently drain putts and few do it better than Niemann. In fact, the 23-year-old enters this week's event ranked fifth in putting average (1.696), 12th in overall putting average (1.556) and 25th in one-putt percentage (42.87).

He also ranks 10th in strokes gained tee to green (1.292) and 14th in scoring average (70.108). Niemann is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at Southern Hills.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Corey Conners ($8,000 on DraftKings, $9,800 on FanDuel). The 30-year-old Canadian played collegiately at Kent State and was the runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Amateur, which earned him a spot in the 2015 Masters. He missed the cut at that event and didn't play it again until 2019, when he won a Monday qualifier to get into the Valero Texas Open and then won to earn a last-second invite.

Conners has now been top-10 in the last three Masters tournaments and is coming off a career-best 17th-place finish at the 2021 PGA Championship. He ranks fifth on the PGA Tour this season in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.729) and his combination of distance and accuracy will be critical at Southern Hills.

