The 2022 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at Southern Hills, where a who's who of the world's top players will battle for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. Tiger Woods won one of his 15 major championships on the course in Tulsa and will be back to compete for another one. Where should Woods be in your 2022 PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings? Phil Mickelson won't be on hand to defend his 2021 title, but 2020 winner Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka, who won the previous two years, will. Can any of these major champions be a strong foundation for your 2022 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks?

Former world No. 1 Jon Rahm is seeking a second consecutive tournament victory after winning the Mexico Open. Rahm and current No. 1 Scheffler are the 11-1 co-favorites in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before finalizing any fantasy golf rankings or bets on the 2022 PGA Championship, be sure you check out the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At last week's Wells Fargo Championship, Gates was on fire, with four of his top six players finishing in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1).

The previous week at the Mexico Open, he nailed the winner, backing Rahm as his top choice despite the Spaniard's recent slump. And at the Masters, eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight, including winner Scheffler and runner-up McIlroy. In fact, the top four players on the final leaderboard were among his picks.

He has been on a roll all season. He nailed his predictions at the Sentry, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes, and he duplicated that at the Hero World Challenge. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

Gates is backing Scheffler all the way, especially after the 25-year-old went 19-under at last week's Byron Nelson to tie for 15th. He shot a 65 in the third round and broke 70 on all four days. He has been the best player on tour since his inaugural PGA win in February. He has won three times since then, including his win at Augusta National. He has seven top-10 finishes in 15 events this season and his stats across the board show why his results have been so strong. He is fifth in greens regulation (72 percent) and averages more than 5.1 birdies per round (third).

On the other hand, Gates is strongly fading Koepka, who has been struggling all year. The 32-year-old made the quarterfinals of the Match Play in March, but that was just his second top-10 finish of the season. He has missed the cut six times, including in his last outing at the Masters. Koepka has won the PGA twice and has never missed the cut, but he withdrew from the Byron Nelson last week, so he might not be healthy enough to contend. He is 130th on tour in scoring average (71.359) and 135th in greens in regulation (65.43 percent).

How to set your 2022 PGA Championship Fantasy golf rankings

