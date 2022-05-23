History and a substantial $15 million purse were on the line at the 104th PGA Championship as action concluded at Southern Hills on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. World No. 9 Justin Thomas captured not only his second Wanamaker Trophy but also his second winning check in the PGA Championship, bringing home a cool $2.7 million for his come-from-behind effort.
While Thomas collected a substantial sum in his own right, players who finished inside the top 23 collected a six-figure payday, thus easing the pain of defeat. Second-place golfer Will Zalatoris, who lost a three-hole aggregate playoff to Thomas by a stroke, collected $1.6 million in his second runner-up finish at a major in his career.
Meanwhile, 54-hole leader Mito Pereira, who held his spot atop the leaderboard until the 72nd hole on Sunday, lost nearly $1.8 million with a double bogey on the 18th. He settled for a $870,000 third-place prize alongside Cameron Young.
Thomas' win at Southern Hills matched Scottie Scheffler's victory at 2022 Masters for what will be the second-biggest share of the season. Cameron Smith banked $3.6 million (out of a $20 million purse) for his victory at The Players Championship last year.
Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 PGA Championship will be divided among the top 78 players who completed play this weekend.
2022 PGA Championship purse, prize money
Total Purse: $15 million
1st (Winner): $2,700,000 -- Justin Thomas
2nd: $1,620,000 -- Will Zalatoris
3rd: $1,020,000 -- Cameron Young, Mito Pereira ($870,000 each)
4th: $720,000
5th: $600,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk, Matt Fitzpatrick ($530,417 each)
6th: $516,250
7th: $475,000
8th: $436,600 -- Rory McIlroy
9th: $400,000 -- Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power, Brendan Steele, Tom Hoge ($357,813 each)
10th: $371,250
11th: $343,750
12th: $316,250
13th: $291,250 -- Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert, Max Homa, Davis Riley, Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele ($253,750 each)
14th: $278,750
15th: $266,250
16th: $253,750
17th: $241,250
18th: $228,750
19th: $216,250
20th: $203,750 -- Talor Gooch, Webb Simpson, Sam Burns ($191,250 each)
21st: $191,250
22nd: $178,750
23rd: $166,250 -- Joaquin Niemann, Stewart Cink, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na, Aaron Wise ($129,768 each)
24th: $153,750
25th: $141,250
26th: $128,750
27th: $116,250
28th: $104,375
29th: $97,750
30th: $91,250 -- Adri Arnaus, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, Bernd Wiesberger ($83,750 each)
31st: $86,250
32nd: $81,250
33rd: $76,250
34th: $71,250 -- Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth ($61,607 each)
35th: $66,250
36th: $63,750
37th: $61,250
38th: $58,750
39th: $56,250
40th: $53,750
41st: $51,250 -- Cameron Tringale, Viktor Hovland, K.H. Lee, Luke List, Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman ($43,839 each)
42nd: $48,750
43rd: $46,250
44th: $43,750
45th: $41,250
46th: $38,750
47th: $36,875
48th: $35,000 -- Laurie Canter, Cameron Davis, Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III, Keegan Bradley ($32,146 each)
49th: $33,750
50th: $32,500
51st: $31,250
52nd: $30,500
53rd: $29,875
54th: $29,250 -- Ryan Fox
55th: $28,750 -- Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Sebastian Munoz ($27,925 each)
56th: $28,250
57th: $27,875
58th: $27,500
59th: $27,250
60th: $27,000 -- Lanto Griffin, Russell Henley, Rikuya Hoshino, Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel ($26,125 each)
61st: $26,750
62nd: $26,500
63rd: $26,250
64th: $26,000
65th: $25,750
66th: $25,500
67th: $25,250
68th: $25,000 -- Billy Horschel
69th: $24,750 -- Kramer Hickok, Beau Hossler ($24,625 each)
70th: $24,500
71st: $24,400 -- Adam Hadwin, Justin Harding, Shaun Norris, Thomas Pieters ($24,250 each)
72nd: $24,300
73rd: $24,200
74th: $24,100
75th: $24,000 -- Patton Kizzire, Maverick McNealy ($23,950 each)
76th: $23,900
77th: $23,800 -- Robert MacIntyre
78th: $23,700 -- Sepp Straka
When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. A total of 79 golfers made the cut at the 2022 PGA Championship, but with Tiger Woods' withdrawal, only 78 received a monetary prize.