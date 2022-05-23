History and a substantial $15 million purse were on the line at the 104th PGA Championship as action concluded at Southern Hills on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. World No. 9 Justin Thomas captured not only his second Wanamaker Trophy but also his second winning check in the PGA Championship, bringing home a cool $2.7 million for his come-from-behind effort.

While Thomas collected a substantial sum in his own right, players who finished inside the top 23 collected a six-figure payday, thus easing the pain of defeat. Second-place golfer Will Zalatoris, who lost a three-hole aggregate playoff to Thomas by a stroke, collected $1.6 million in his second runner-up finish at a major in his career.

Meanwhile, 54-hole leader Mito Pereira, who held his spot atop the leaderboard until the 72nd hole on Sunday, lost nearly $1.8 million with a double bogey on the 18th. He settled for a $870,000 third-place prize alongside Cameron Young.

Thomas' win at Southern Hills matched Scottie Scheffler's victory at 2022 Masters for what will be the second-biggest share of the season. Cameron Smith banked $3.6 million (out of a $20 million purse) for his victory at The Players Championship last year.

Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 PGA Championship will be divided among the top 78 players who completed play this weekend.

2022 PGA Championship purse, prize money

Total Purse: $15 million

1st (Winner): $2,700,000 -- Justin Thomas

2nd: $1,620,000 -- Will Zalatoris

3rd: $1,020,000 -- Cameron Young, Mito Pereira ($870,000 each)

4th: $720,000

5th: $600,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk, Matt Fitzpatrick ($530,417 each)

6th: $516,250

7th: $475,000

8th: $436,600 -- Rory McIlroy

9th: $400,000 -- Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power, Brendan Steele, Tom Hoge ($357,813 each)

10th: $371,250

11th: $343,750

12th: $316,250

13th: $291,250 -- Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert, Max Homa, Davis Riley, Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele ($253,750 each)

14th: $278,750

15th: $266,250

16th: $253,750

17th: $241,250

18th: $228,750

19th: $216,250

20th: $203,750 -- Talor Gooch, Webb Simpson, Sam Burns ($191,250 each)

21st: $191,250

22nd: $178,750

23rd: $166,250 -- Joaquin Niemann, Stewart Cink, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na, Aaron Wise ($129,768 each)

24th: $153,750

25th: $141,250

26th: $128,750

27th: $116,250

28th: $104,375

29th: $97,750

30th: $91,250 -- Adri Arnaus, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, Bernd Wiesberger ($83,750 each)

31st: $86,250

32nd: $81,250

33rd: $76,250

34th: $71,250 -- Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth ($61,607 each)

35th: $66,250

36th: $63,750

37th: $61,250

38th: $58,750

39th: $56,250

40th: $53,750

41st: $51,250 -- Cameron Tringale, Viktor Hovland, K.H. Lee, Luke List, Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman ($43,839 each)

42nd: $48,750

43rd: $46,250

44th: $43,750

45th: $41,250

46th: $38,750

47th: $36,875

48th: $35,000 -- Laurie Canter, Cameron Davis, Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III, Keegan Bradley ($32,146 each)

49th: $33,750

50th: $32,500

51st: $31,250

52nd: $30,500

53rd: $29,875

54th: $29,250 -- Ryan Fox

55th: $28,750 -- Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Sebastian Munoz ($27,925 each)

56th: $28,250

57th: $27,875

58th: $27,500

59th: $27,250

60th: $27,000 -- Lanto Griffin, Russell Henley, Rikuya Hoshino, Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel ($26,125 each)

61st: $26,750

62nd: $26,500

63rd: $26,250

64th: $26,000

65th: $25,750

66th: $25,500

67th: $25,250

68th: $25,000 -- Billy Horschel

69th: $24,750 -- Kramer Hickok, Beau Hossler ($24,625 each)

70th: $24,500

71st: $24,400 -- Adam Hadwin, Justin Harding, Shaun Norris, Thomas Pieters ($24,250 each)

72nd: $24,300

73rd: $24,200

74th: $24,100

75th: $24,000 -- Patton Kizzire, Maverick McNealy ($23,950 each)

76th: $23,900

77th: $23,800 -- Robert MacIntyre

78th: $23,700 -- Sepp Straka

When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. A total of 79 golfers made the cut at the 2022 PGA Championship, but with Tiger Woods' withdrawal, only 78 received a monetary prize.