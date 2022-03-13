The first round of the 2022 Players Championship finally wrapped up Saturday after lengthy weather delays on Thursday and Friday. As a result, nearly two-thirds of the field has yet to begin Round 2, which will continue Sunday morning at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Play resumed Saturday afternoon, but once it got underway, forceful winds led to scores ballooning over par for much of the field. Brooks Koepka, for example, shot the high round of the tournament with a 9-over 81. This as the 17th frustrated many of the best golfers in the game as untenable conditions led to completely unpredictable shot landings.

If everything breaks right, The Players will wrap Monday night. The goal of tournament officials is to make the cut early Sunday and get deep into Round 3 before darkness falls. That would allow golfers to wrap Round 3 and hopefully complete Round 4 by Monday night. If not, play could run into Tuesday.

Here's a look at the remaining tee times and pairings for Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass. Check out our full schedule and coverage guide for The Players Championship.

2022 Players tee times, Round 2 pairings

Tee No. 1

TBA -- Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

TBA -- Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

8:20 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey

8:31 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker

8:42 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff

8:53 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Anirban Lahiri

9:04 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley

Tee No. 10

TBA -- Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Ryan Palmer

TBA -- K.H. Lee, Adam Long, Kevin Tway

8:20 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli, Jimmy Walker

8:31 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay, Corey Conners

8:42 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell

8:53 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jhonattan Vegas

9:04 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Pendrith