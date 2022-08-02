The United States side has rounded out its leadership positions for the 2022 Presidents Cup. Captain Davis Love III announced on Tuesday that 2021 Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and Quail Hollow Club member Webb Simpson will join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson as assistant captains for the event at Quail Hollow Club.

"Steve has been a great friend to so many players on the PGA TOUR throughout the years, and I know that camaraderie he brings to both the golf course and the team room will be incredibly valuable in September," said Love. "As we look at this youth movement on the U.S. Team, having Steve as a trusted ally in tense situations is something I know our players will lean on."

Stricker not only served as captain for the winning United States team this past fall for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, but also in the 2017 Presidents Cup where the U.S. was also victorious. The 55-year-old participated in five Presidents Cups as a player from 1996 to 2013, garnering a record of 14-10-0 in the process.

While Stricker will provide experience to the team room, this will mark Simpson's first stint in a leadership position. A Charlotte resident, Simpson plays out of Quail Hollow and attended Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The 36-year-old has been a member of the U.S. team on three separate occasions, including in the most recent Presidents Cup in 2019 at Royal Melbourne.

"Webb is a fiery competitor and a player who has served as an incredible role model to so many of the young guys on TOUR," said Love. "To add someone with his experience to the team room, who is also a peer and one of the top players in the game, will be a great addition to the week at Quail Hollow. I know he's excited to help lead the U.S. Team on his home course."

With Stricker and Simpson being named assistant captains, that does mean one rather large name will be missing -- Tiger Woods. A playing captain in the 2019 Presidents Cup, the 46-year-old may not hold a title for the United States squad this year. Don't necessarily believe that means he won't be involved in some capacity, however.

"He's involved," said Love of Woods' role. "He called Webb and spilled the beans early. He's an unbelievable influence. He's mentoring a lot of guys. He'll be involved, he just won't be on the golf course."

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be held from Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club.