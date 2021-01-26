When the United States team tees it up at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, it will be led by a familiar face. Davis Love III will again captain the U.S. squad as it goes for its ninth consecutive Presidents Cup win in September next year.

Love III has previously served as the captain for two Ryder Cup teams (2012 and 2016). Though he has never been the U.S. captain for the Presidents Cup, he has been a vice captain three different times (2013, 2015 and 2017 -- all wins for the U.S. side). He's also been a vice captain for three Ryder Cup teams, including this year at Whistling Straits where Steve Stricker will be the captain.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named captain of the U.S. Team for the 2022 Presidents Cup," Love III said in a statement. "My history with this event dating back to 1994 conjures up indelible memories of competition, camaraderie and sportsmanship, and I'm thrilled to be leading the top American players into Quail Hollow Club next September. The U.S. team has been guided by some of the game's all-time greats since 1994, and I will do my best to carry on that legacy as we look to retain the cup."

Love III follows in Tiger Woods' footsteps as Woods -- serving as a playing captain -- led the 2019 Presidents Cup team to a 16-14 win over Ernie Els and the International team at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

This time around, Love III will go up against Trevor Immelman, who will be captain of the International team for the first time in his career. His job is a tough one as the International team has not won the Presidents Cup since 1998 and has never won on U.S. soil.

If there is a criticism to be had, it's that the Presidents Cup is a great (and somewhat safe) place to test out new captains for U.S. teams to see how they would fare at future Ryder Cups. Love III is not expected to captain any other Ryder Cups in the future, so it seems somebody like Phil Mickelson -- who will almost certainly be a future Ryder Cup captain -- would benefit from some reps with the earpiece in.

Regardless, the U.S. will again be heavily favored to win at Quail Hollow. Though if those 2019 matches are any indication, the International team is closing the gap between itself and the Americans with studs like Sungjae Im, Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann.

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be played from Sept. 22-25.