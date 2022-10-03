The 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule rolls on this week as the 2022 Shriners Children's Open tees-off from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Shriners Children's Open 2022 features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Sungjae Im, who secured nine top-10 finishes last season, is the defending champion of this event and he's expected to be in the mix again this week.

Im is listed at 9-1 to repeat according to the latest 2022 Shriners Children's Open odds. Patrick Cantlay, the 2018 champion, is the 6-1 favorite, with Max Homa (14-1), Aaron Wise (18-1) and Tom Kim (22-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Shriners Children's Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 Shriners Children's Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2022 Shriners Children's Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open: Sungjae Im, the defending champion and one of the top favorites at 9-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top-five. Im put on a ball-striking clinic at this event last year, ranking No. 1 in both greens in regulation percentage and strokes gained: tee-to-green, helping him claim his second PGA Tour title.

However, Im was extremely inconsistent with his putter last season, ranking 92nd in putting average (1.762), 134th in one-putt percentage (38.57%) and 147th in 3-putt avoidance (3.16%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Shriners Children's Open 2022 field.

Another surprise: Taylor Pendrith, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Pendrith has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at TPC Summerlin, players will need to consistently find the green in regulation and few do it better than Pendrith. In fact, the 31-year-old finished last season ranked 10th in greens in regulation percentage (70.66%). He also ranked inside the top-15 in driving distance (316.1) and strokes gained: off-the-tee (.591), two statistics that make him a strong value pick for your 2022 Shriners Children's Open bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Shiners Children's Open picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 35-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

So who will win the Shriners Children's Open 2022? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 Shriners Children's Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Shriners Children's Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.

2022 Shriners Children's Open odds, field

Patrick Cantlay 6-1

Sungjae Im 9-1

Max Homa 14-1

Aaron Wise 18-1

Tom Kim 22-1

Taylor Montgomery 35-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Brian Harman 40-1

Keith Mitchell 50-1

Alex Noren 50-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Mito Pereira 50-1

Davis Riley 50-1

Christian Bezuidenhout 50-1

Taylor Pendrith 50-1

Si Woo Kim 55-1

Tom Hoge 55-1

Seamus Power 60-1

Andrew Putnam 60-1

Rickie Fowler 60-1

Denny McCarthy 60-1

Thomas Detry 60-1

Taylor Moore 60-1

K.H. Lee 65-1

J.T. Poston 65-1

Dean Burmester 65-1

Maverick McNealy 65-1

Ryan Palmer 75-1

Gary Woodland 75-1

Matt Kuchar 75-1

Lucas Herbert 75-1

Chris Kirk 75-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Nick Hardy 80-1

Matthew NeSmith 80-1

Kurt Kitayama 90-1

J.J. Spaun 90-1

Will Gordon 90-1

Mark Hubbard 90-1

Justin Suh 100-1

Troy Merritt 110-1

Chesson Hadley 130-1

Stephan Jaeger 130-1

Kevin Streelman 130-1

Carl Yuan 130-1

Cameron Champ 130-1

Byeong Hun An 130-1

Brendon Todd 130-1

Russell Knox 130-1

Beau Hossler 130-1

Jason Day 130-1

Adam Svensson 130-1

Aaron Rai 130-1

Harris English 130-1

Greyson Sigg 130-1

Zecheng Dou 130-1

Wyndham Clark 130-1

Matt Wallace 130-1

Martin Laird 130-1

Chris Gotterup 130-1