The No. 1 player in the world will return to PGA Tour action this week as Jon Rahm is scheduled to play in the 2022 The American Express golf tournament this week on the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California. Rahm has been on top of the Official World Golf Ranking since late last year and he's coming off an impressive second-place finish in his first event of 2022 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Fellow top-five player Patrick Cantlay will also return to action this week after a T-4th at the TOC.

The model's top 2022 The American Express predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at The American Express 2022: Tony Finau, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barley cracks the top-10. The 32-year-old had a strong showing at this event last year, securing a top-five finish in 2021. Finau recorded a total of eight top-10 finishes last season, which included a victory at the Northern Trust.

However, Finau has struggled early this season, finishing T-45 or worse in three of his last four official events on the PGA Tour. Finau's putting stroke is one of the main reasons for his early season struggles. In fact, he enters this week's event ranked 222nd in strokes gained: putting (-1.135), 115th in overall putting average (1.607) and 151st in one-putt percentage (38.10), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in The American Express 2022 field.

Another surprise: Matthew Wolff, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Wolff has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 22-year-old is best known at the moment for an unconventional swing, but true golf fans are aware of the enormous talent and his resume is bound to overshadow the quirky motion before long.

After turning professional in June 2019, Wolff won the 3M Open in July and has gone on to record four second-place finishes in the 2.5 years since, including a runner-up finish at the 2020 U.S. Open. Wolff is currently the No. 30 player in the Official World Golf Ranking and he'll be hoping to carry over some strong play from late in 2021 in his first appearance of the new year. He's finished t-11th or better in each of his last three starts.

2022 The American Express odds

Jon Rahm +600

Patrick Cantlay +900

Scottie Scheffler +1800

Tony Finau +2000

Sungjae Im +2000

Corey Conners +2200

Abraham Ancer +2800

Patrick Reed +3000

Matthew Wolff +3000

Russell Henley +3300

Talor Gooch +3300

Seamus Power +3300

Will Zalatoris +4000

Cameron Tringale +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Rickie Fowler +5000

Alex Noren +5000

Si-Woo Kim +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Jhonattan Vegas +6600

Charles Howell +7000

Carlos Ortiz +7000

Brian Harman +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Cameron Champ +8000

Luke List +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Sebastian Munoz +8000

Russell Knox +9000

Adam Long +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Michael Thompson +10000

Andrew Landry +10000

Jason Day +10000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Brendan Steele +10000

Brendon Todd +10000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000

Chez Reavie +10000

Harold Varner +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Lanto Griffin +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Patton Kizzire +12500

Hayden Buckley +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Henrik Norlander +12500

Doug Ghim +12500

Kramer Hickok +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Dylan Frittelli +12500

Danny Lee +12500

Adam Svensson +12500

Troy Merritt +12500

Vincent Whaley +12500

Zach Johnson +12500

Andrew Putnam +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Hudson Swafford +15000

Robert Streb +15000

Rory Sabbatini +15000

Martin Laird +15000

John Huh +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Chad Ramey +15000

Brandt Snedeker +15000

Matthew NeSmith +15000

C.T. Pan +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Adam Schenk +17500

Harry Higgs +20000

Nick Taylor +20000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Dylan Wu +20000

Greyson Sigg +20000

Nick Hardy +20000

Scott Stallings +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Brian Stuard +20000

Cameron Young +20000

Sahith Theegala +20000

Hank Lebioda +20000

Sepp Straka +20000