A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.

To put into perspective the size of this prize pool, it is just slightly less than that of the Players Championship, Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open ... combined. The entirety of the purse is enough to weigh on players' minds, but the grand prize alone creates some unease on the back nine Sunday given it surpasses every prize pool this season apart from the Players Championship.

Two of those championship checks were deposited into the bank account of Cameron Smith, who began the week six strokes behind FedEx Cup No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The reigning Masters champion, Scheffler earned roughly $4 million more than the Australian throughout the 2021-22 season. He was able to add $5.75 million more to his total, ultimately falling to McIlroy by a single stroke.

Let's look at how the payouts for the 2022 Tour Championships were divided among those who competed this week at East Lake.

2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $75 million (FedEx Cup bonus)

1st -- $18,000,000 -- Rory McIlroy

2nd -- $6,500,000 -- Sungjae Im, Scottie Scheffler ($5.75 million each)

3rd -- $5,000,000

4th -- $4,000,000 -- Xander Schauffele

5th -- $3,000,000 -- Max Homa, Justin Thomas ($2.75 million each)

6th -- $2,500,000

7th -- $2,000,000 -- Sepp Straka, Patrick Cantlay ($1.75 million each)

8th -- $1,500,000

9th -- $1,250,000 -- Tony FInau

10th -- $1,000,000 -- Tom Hoge

11th -- $950,000 -- Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama ($925,000 each)

12th -- $900,000

13th -- $850,000 -- Jordan Spieth, Aaron Wise ($825,000 each)

14th -- $800,000

15th -- $760,000 -- Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Jon Rahm ($715,000 each)

16th -- $720,000

17th -- $700,000

18th -- $680,000

19th -- $660,000 -- Cameron Young

20th -- $640,000 -- Cameron Smith

21st -- $620,000 -- Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa ($600,000 each)

22nd -- $600,000

23rd -- $580,000

24th -- $565,000 -- Sam Burns

25th -- $550,000 -- Adam Scott

26th -- $540,000 -- Corey Conners

27th -- $530,000 -- Kyoung-Hoon Lee

28th -- $520,000 -- Sahith Theegala

29th -- $510,000 -- Scott Stallings

30th -- $500,000 -- Will Zalatoris (DNP)

Due to his withdrawal from the Tour Championship, Zalatoris was awarded the 30th-place prize. Golfers who finished between 31st and 150th in the FedEx Cup received between $85,000 and $250,000 in deferred money following the St. Jude Invitational and BMW Championship.