Even though major season is in the books, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will wrap up with a bang this weekend as the 2022 Tour Championship is set to distribute a whopping $18 million grand prize and plenty of other riches to the top golfers on the PGA Tour. Beyond the money at stake are an immense amount of storylines to follow during a key time in the sport's history.

Scottie Scheffler is looking to become the first golfer to win five times on the PGA Tour since Justin Thomas in 2017, and he's aiming to do so by completing the richest season in the history of golf. Scheffler got off to the perfect start to reach that summit, shooting 9 under through the first 36 holes to remain atop the leaderboard with a two-stroke advantage.

Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay is still aiming to double up after winning the BMW Championship last week by capturing consecutive FedEx Cup trophies. Unfortunately for last year's champion, he's been unable to keep up with Scheffler and now sits seven back of the leader with 36 holes to play.

He shot a 70 in Round 1 and now sits seven back of Scheffler with Xander Schauffele jumping into the new second-place spot in the leaderboard. Most impressive thus far at East Lake has been Xander Schauffele, who scored a 7-under 63 on Friday to rocket himself up to solo second, two back of Scheffler. Those two are four clear of the rest of the field, though Jon Rahm sits between Schauffele and Cantlay with a clear opportunity if he can make some moves Saturday.

While attending the FedEx Cup Playoffs can fun and memorable, simply being able to watch high-stakes golf is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Tour Championship all week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the Tour Championship as possible between now and Sunday. Check out Round 3 tee times, and be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the final event of the 2021-22 season.

All times Eastern

2022 Tour Championship TV schedule

Round 3 -- Saturday, August 27

Round 3 start time: 12:30 p.m. [Tee times]

Live stream: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 1 p.m.

Featured Holes 2 & 15 -- 1 p.m.



Featured Holes 9 & 17 -- 1 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Late TV coverage: 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, August 28

Round 4 start time: 12 p.m.

Live stream: 12-6 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- TBA

Featured Holes 2 & 15 -- TBA



Featured Holes 9 & 17 -- TBA

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Late TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)