A large contingent of players will be making the short car ride from The Country Club to TPC River Highlands as the 2022 Travelers Championship is scheduled to begin later this week. Following the U.S. Open once again, this will be the 70th edition of the tournament and the 39th of which will be held at TPC River Highlands.

This venue has been conducive for dramatic finishes. There have been a whopping 25 playoffs in its history, ranging from Jordan Spieth's epic hole out from a greenside bunker in 2017, to the 8-hole duel between Harris English and Kramer Hickok just last year.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the top two golfers in the world, will hope to be in the mix late into Sunday evening as both arrive off somewhat disappointing U.S. Open performances. McIlroy got off to a hot start as the 18-hole leader. Unable to add to their major championship record, they will now look to add to their season win tally, as will Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Spieth.

In total, 11 of the top 21 players in the world will be in the field with the FedEx Cup Playoffs are fast approaching. With only eight weeks left on the PGA Tour regular-season schedule, every tournament matters from here on out.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio