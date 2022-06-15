Justin Thomas finally broke through for another major last month, and now he'll try to go back-to-back at the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Mass. The year's third major tees off Thursday at The Country Club, where Thomas is among many stars in the 2022 U.S. Open field who will try to add to their major hauls at the historic course. Scottie Scheffler is the 10-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 U.S. Open odds, with Rory McIlroy at 12-1 as he goes for his first major win since 2014. Who can you trust in your 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings, and which 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf sleepers exist?

Can McIlroy or Jordan Spieth snap a lengthy major drought and give you value when you make your 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf picks? Could a surging player like Will Zalatoris (25-1) or Sam Burns (28-1) be the difference in the year's third major? Before locking in any fantasy golf picks or making any 2022 U.S. Open bets, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf rankings and projections from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At the Memorial Tournament, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including Will Zalatoris, who tied for fifth. His biggest sleeper pick of the week, Brendan Steele -- priced at just $6,600 at DraftKings -- posted a top-10 finish!.

And at the Charles Schwab Challenge, three of Gates' top six picks finished in the top four on the final leaderboard, including winner Burns and runner-up Scheffler. Before the PGA, Gates had both winner Thomas and 30-1 shot Zalatoris, who lost to Thomas in a playoff, among his top five picks.

Gates has been on a serious roll all season. Before the Wells Fargo Championship, four of his top six players finished in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1). Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the 2022 U.S. Open, and you'll really want to see what he has to say. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and U.S. Open 2022 picks at SportsLine.

2022 U.S. Open golf expert picks

One thing Gates is sure of is that Scheffler is a near-lock to finish in the top 20, something he has done 12 times in 17 outings. He has four victories and two runner-up finishes and has been one of the best all-around players all year. He is excellent from tee to green (16th in strokes gained) and around the green (30th) and makes putts (26th in strokes gained putting). The 25-year-old is looking to make up for his major disappointment at Southern Hills, where he missed the cut in the PGA.

On the other hand, Gates isn't loving Koepka, who is favored based on his major championship resume but has struggled this season. He missed the cut at the Masters and was 55th at the PGA Championship, the only events he has played since the end of March. He is 178th in driving accuracy, 152nd in greens in regulation and 111th in scoring average, so there is no reason to select him. The 32-year-old is known for raising his game at majors, but Gates told SportsLine, "I'd rather get burned fading him than lose backing him."

How to set your 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings

For the season's third major championship, Gates is backing a long shot who has been racking up strong finishes all season and is brimming with confidence. You can find out who it is, and check out the rest of Gates' top U.S. Open fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your fantasy golf picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Riley Gates' fantasy golf rankings for the 2022 U.S. Open, all from the fantasy expert who has been on fire with his picks, and find out.