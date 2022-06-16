Can you feel it? Do you smell it? The 2022 U.S. Open has arrived, and four days of pristine golf return to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for the first time since 1988. It all begins Thursday with Round 1 as the grounds will be filled to capacity with fans aiming to view a ton of high-quality golf at this year's national championship.

Anticipation has reached a fever pitch with play beginning as Rory McIlroy looks to win back-to-back tournaments while capturing his first major championship since 2014. Reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will both have something to say about that as they lead a list of stars going after the third major of the season.

While Tiger Woods will not be in attendance as he continues to rehabilitate ahead of The Open Championship, Phil Mickelson is playing his first event in the United States since February while shrouded in controversy. There will be plenty of focus on him and Dustin Johnston, neither of whom played particularly well last week, as there will be on a number of other huge names attempting to tackle The Country Club.

Even beyond those golfers, there is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Open from start to finish Thursday, so be sure to follow Round 1 with us. Beyond that, hit the links below to follow live on action both on television and streaming online.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 16

Round 1 start time: 6:43 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 6:43 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Round 1 coverage -- 6:43-9:30 a.m., 7-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 7:25 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 9 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Afternoon TV coverage: 2-5 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Evening TV coverage: 5-7 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)