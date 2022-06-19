The first three rounds of the 2022 U.S. Open are officially in the books. It's an extremely crowded leaderboard as the fourth round is set to get underway from The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., on Sunday morning. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris currently sit atop the 2022 U.S. Open leaderboard at 4-under par, while Jon Rahm (-3), Scottie Scheffler (-2) and Rory McIlroy (-1) are just some of the other big names still within striking distance.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Fitzpatrick as the +330 favorite entering Sunday in the 2022 U.S. Open odds. Zalatrois is right behind at 7-2, followed by Rahm (4-1), Scheffler (11-2) and McIlroy (8-1). With so many experienced players atop the U.S. Open 2022 leaderboard, you'll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the U.S. Open 2022 is headed for Sunday, SportsLine simulated the final round 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2022 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2022 on Sunday: Fitzpatrick, the co-leader and favorite heading into Sunday, falls short of winning it all. Fitzpatrick was very much in the hunt heading into the final round of the PGA Championship in May, but struggled to a final-round 73 that forced him to settle for a T5 finish.

That was his highest major finish ever, and the model is projecting that he won't play well enough to pick up this win as he tries to hold off this talented group of contenders. There are better values for 2022 U.S. Open odds on Sunday.

Another surprise: Sam Burns, a 16-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a big payday. Burns showed the ability to go extremely low on Friday, shooting a second-round 67. A similar effort on Sunday would put him in the conversation.

The 25-year old American already has already piled up four top-two finishes this season. He also ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in birdie average, so he has all the skills needed to climb the leaderboard and provide great value for bettors.

How to make 2022 U.S. Open picks

The model is also targeting two golfers with triple-digit odds who will make a surprising run to stay in the mix.

So who will win the U.S. Open 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

2022 U.S. Open Sunday odds

