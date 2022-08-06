The regular season of the PGA Tour finishes up at the 2022 Wyndham Championship which began Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. After two rounds, a three-way tie for the lead has created plenty of intrigue going into the weekend.

With several players vying for FedEx Cup Playoff spots and PGA Tour playing privileges on the line, every shot will be magnified around this Donald Ross design.

Defending champion Kevin Kisner arrives in North Carolina after a short week in Detroit, but he is well inside the postseason cutoff point as he ranks 32nd in the season-long race. Not all are as lucky as the 2021 Wyndham Championship winner, and as such a number of veterans and rookies are in need of four strong days of play to possibly propel them into a postseason run.

One player of considerable note is Rickie Fowler, who checks in at 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings. Missing the playoffs last season for the first time in his career, the five-time winner on the PGA Tour has experienced well-documented struggles over the last few years. Despite this, he has been able to play himself into position to make his way into the postseason if he is able to at least see the latter stages of the Wyndham Championship.

While Fowler has spent the better part of a decade on the PGA Tour, four rookies find themselves sandwiched between Nos. 124-129 in the standings. With their playing futures in doubt, these newcomers will have to handle the situation like veterans and perform to their highest abilities to salvage their first seasons on Tour.

