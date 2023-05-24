Sam Burns will be looking to join a legend at Colonial Country Club this week when he tees off in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. The defending champion could become just the second golfer to repeat as champion at Colonial. The only other player to do it pulled it off twice. Ben Hogan was the inaugural event's champion in 1946 and won again the following year, then he matched the feat in 1952 and '53. That's why Colonial is known as "Hogan's Alley." Burns will face a strong Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 field led by PGA Championship runners-up Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland. Jordan Spieth, a Dallas native and the 2016 champion, also is scheduled to tee up Thursday. Add in the likes of Tony Finau, Max Homa and Collin Morikakwa, and it's a strong post-major field.

Scheffler, the new world No. 1, is the 4-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. Spieth (12-1), Finau (14-1), Hovland (14-1) and Morikawa (16-1) aren't too far behind. Sungjae Im (18-1) is the only other golfer shorter than 20-1, with Burns and Homa both at 22-1 in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field. Before making any 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Top 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks

Shockingly, Nejad is staying far away from Morikawa until the two-time major champ shows him something. So far, Morikawa hasn't done that, and the expert says, "I have no intention of betting on him to win the tournament." The 26-year-old's last top-10 finish was at the Masters, but that's his only one in his past eight outings. Morikawa's putting, which has hampered him his whole career, hasn't improved, and it costs him results. The California native ranks 157th in strokes gained putting, and his lack of distance off the tee (144th) also puts him at a disadvantage.

On the other hand, Nejad sees some value in Burns at 22-1 as the 26-year-old returns to a course he dominated last year. Burns went 8-under par over the final two rounds then beat Scheffler in the playoff for one of his three victories in 2021-22. The LSU alum does his best work with the putter, and his 38-foot bomb from off the green on the first playoff hole last year sunk Scheffler. Burns ranks fourth on tour in strokes gained putting, and he is 21st in total driving. That's a good combination for Colonial, and he should be confident this week. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field, contenders

