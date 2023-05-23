There's no rest for the weary as some of the world's best from the PGA Tour travel to the house that Ben Hogan built for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Colonial Country Club has served as a host for the PGA Tour since the 1940s, and the annual stop on the schedule has often catered to players with ties to the Lone Star State.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will serve as the headliner fresh off yet another run toward contention at a major championship. Falling to Brooks Koepka by two strokes at the PGA Championship, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year now sets his sights on a victory in his backyard. He is among nine top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings in the field, and may have vengeance on the mind after losing in a playoff to Sam Burns to cap last year's event.

Jordan Spieth will look to snatch the keys to the winner's 1973 Ford Bronco for the second time in his career. A winner here in 2016, Spieth has eight top 10 finishes in 10 trips to Colonial including three runner-up finishes. After having to withdraw from the AT&T Byron Nelson due to a wrist injury, the Texan will hope to give the local lot plenty for which to cheer.

Tony Finau and Max Homa -- both two-time winners this season -- are also in the field hoping to add a third to their collection, while a trending Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im and Rickie Fowler are still without their first and with aspirations of changing that this week in Fort Worth, Texas.

Event information

Event: 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge | Dates: May 25-28

Location: Colonial Country Club — Fort Worth, Texas

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,209 | Purse: $8,700,000

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field, odds

Scottie Scheffler (4-1): Scheffler booted the lead down the stretch last season and arrives in arguably better form this time around. The Dallas-area resident and world No. 1 should have no issue contending like he has in nearly every tournament since October 2022. He comes off a nonchalant T2 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship and the gap between he and the second-best player in this field is rather wide. Scheffler is gaining more than three strokes per round on the field over the last six months, while no one else is gaining more than two during that stretch.

Tony Finau (14-1)

Viktor Hovland (14-1): The disappointment from the final round of the PGA Championship may be fresh, but there is no denying Hovland's place among the game's elite. Contending in his third straight major championship, the young Norwegian still seeks his first PGA Tour victory in the continental United States. He is second to Scheffler in total strokes gained over the last six months and is the only other player to rank inside the top five of this field in both strokes gained off the tee and strokes gained approach.

Max Homa (22-1)

Rickie Fowler (30-1): Fowler was brought to an abrupt halt at the PGA Championship amid a resurgence. Missing the cut by a single stroke, the five-time winner looks to bounce back at a spot where he has experienced a mixed bag with as many missed cuts as top 20 finishes in nine appearances. Despite the hiccup in Rochester, New York, he continues to look like a top 20 player in the world and has 10 top 20 finishes in 15 starts this season.

Sam Burns (30-1): Make no mistake, Burns stole this title from his good friend Scheffler in 2022. Entering the final round seven strokes off the pace, the LSU product fired a 5-under 65, watched carnage unfold as the course baked out and rolled in a long birdie bid on the first playoff hole to claim victory. Anything could be on the table for the defending champion as he has a win, three top 15 finishes and four missed cuts (including two straight) in his last 10 starts.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks



Jordan Spieth Winner (12-1): Spieth lamented that he tweaked his back before the Wells Fargo Championship and has since added a wrist injury to the tab. He passed the eye test at the PGA Championship, ranking fourth in strokes gained off the tee behind only Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Scheffler. Colonial has been his get-right spot throughout his career, and that should ring true once again. He is well-rested, not too far removed from contention at the RBC Heritage and the Masters and thrives in the state of Texas.

Russell Henley Contender (35-1): After nearly a month-long break, Henley missed the cut at the PGA Championship due to a faulty putter. In two rounds at Oak Hill, the Georgia Bulldog gained nearly three strokes on approach and continued a torrid stretch with his irons. This comes on the heels of a strong beginning to major championship season that included four straight top-20 finishes in designated events and a top-five effort at the Masters.

Nick Taylor Sleeper (90-1): Taylor was one of the few Canadians to struggle at the PGA Championship, but he should be much more comfortable around Colonial. Taylor's season won't make a ton of headlines, but it has sneakily been very, very solid. Twice a runner up and claiming eight top 20 finishes in 19 starts, he ranks 12th in this field in total strokes gained since the beginning the year. This mark has been aided by strong efforts on and around the green, but Taylor's ball striking has been showing positive signs and could be the difference maker this week.

