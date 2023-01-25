Building the perfect PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will certainly be a difficult task. With golfers like Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the PGA DFS player pool, it's hard to determine which one to include in your 2023 Farmers Insurance Open PGA DFS lineups. Rahm has been on absolute tear in recent weeks, winning each of his last two starts on the PGA Tour and four of his last six worldwide.

Should Rahm be part of your PGA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings for the Farmers Insurance Open 2023? Or should you roster a golfer like Jason Day, who's won this event twice in his career? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the Farmers Insurance Open 2023.

Top 2023 Farmers Insurance Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 is Taylor Montgomery at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. Montgomery enters Torrey Pines as one of the best putters on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset this week.

Montgomery currently ranks third in putting average (1.638), fourth in one-putt percentage (48.30%) and seventh in strokes gained: putting (1.289). Montgomery's prolific putting stroke has helped the 27-year-old rack up 175 birdies this season, the most on the PGA Tour. Plus, he's finished T-15 or better in eight of his nine starts this season, making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS strategy.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $9,400 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. Thomas is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, securing 15 total victories and two major championships.

The 29-year-old American also has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at Torrey Pines. In fact, Thomas enters the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open ranked inside the top-10 in both greens in regulation percentage (76.39%) and birdie average (5.00). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Farmers Insurance Open DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete PGA DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.