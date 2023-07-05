The PGA Tour heads to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois this week for the 2023 John Deere Classic. With the 2023 British Open looming, many of the Tour's top ranked players are passing on this week's event. Denny McCarthy is the 14-1 favorite in the latest John Deere Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. McCarthy is followed in the John Deere Classic field by Russell Henley (16-1), Cameron Young (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (22-1), and Adam Hadwin (22-1). The winner of the 2023 John Deere Classic will take home $1.332 million.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and elevated events critical.

Top 2023 John Deere Classic One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week for the John Deere Classic is Russell Henley. In a wide open field, McClure believes the world No. 29 has huge upside this week, but may fly under the radar in One and Done pools with no real front-runner in the field. Henley has been red-hot in 2023 with top-20 finishes in eight of his last nine starts, including four straight.

Henley has quietly claimed a place among the best golfers in the world and enters the week ranked first on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy (73.09%), 27th in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.865), and 32nd in strokes gained around the green (0.241), With his recent track record against top flight competition, McClure sees huge value in backing Fowler this week at TPC Deere Run. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make John Deere Classic 2023 One and Done picks

