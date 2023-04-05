Looking at a player's historical performance at Augusta National Golf Club is an important factor before setting your 2023 Masters fantasy golf rankings. Collin Morikawa has made discernible improvement at Augusta since placing 44th in his Masters debut in 2020. Morikawa then finished 18th the following year before a fifth-place finish in 2022. He's trending in the right direction and could be one of the popular 2023 Masters fantasy golf picks ahead of Round 1 on Thursday.

Already a two-time major winner, Morikawa is among a trio of golfers listed at 16-1 in the 2023 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook. That ties him with Will Zalatoris and Max Homa, while Scottie Scheffler tops the Masters odds 2023 at 13-2. Before setting your 2023 Masters fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Masters picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine Fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

Holliman has been on a roll since last season. At the Valspar Championship, he had high hopes for Taylor Moore (50-1), even though he hadn't finished higher than 35th in his previous three outings. Holliman saw something in his third-round 65 at The Players Championship and said Moore "could go low this week." The 29-year-old shot 67 in Sunday's final round for his first PGA Tour victory.

At The Players, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, ranking him as his top choice despite the golfer's lack of previous success at TPC Sawgrass. And at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk as winner at the Honda Classic, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

One player Holliman is behind for the season's first major is Jon Rahm. He remains the best player on tour from tee to green and has three victories in nine outings this season. He has finished in the top 10 at Augusta four times in six tries, with a low finish of 27th, and has gone over par just three times in his past 20 rounds. Rahm is third in strokes gained tee-to-green, 12th in putting and 13th around the green. That all-around skill has served him well at Augusta, and Holliman expects that to continue this week.

On the other hand, Holliman knows Justin Thomas is among the top 2023 Masters favorites, but the expert is fading him. A two-time PGA champion, Thomas hasn't experienced similar success at Augusta, notching just one top-five finish across seven starts. That finish came in 2020, the year the Masters was postponed to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the conditions were much different than a normal Masters Tournament.

Thomas isn't having the best PGA Tour season so far, with as many missed cuts as top-10 finishes. Additionally, with rankings outside the top 100 in both strokes gained putting (-.217) and greens in regulation percentage (65.10%), Thomas is best left on the bench instead of being a part of your 2023 Masters fantasy golf lineups.

