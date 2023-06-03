All eyes will fall on Jack Nicklaus' place, Muirfield Village, this week for the 2023 Memorial Tournament. A stop most PGA Tour players would add to their calendar before the invent of designated events, the Memorial will once again welcome the best and brightest to its grounds.

There are many players worth keeping tabs on — especially since the Memorial will serve as their last competitive reps before the U.S. Open — including world Nos. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. Scheffler continues to be consistently dominate, notching top-12 finishes in 15 straight tournaments since October 2022. The world No. 1 continues to strike the ball at a clip comparable to that of peak Tiger Woods, but has shown some signs of weakness with the putter in hand.

Scheffler comes into the Memorial with two victories on the season, while Rahm has four. The Spaniard is fresh off a mildly disappointing PGA Championship where he failed to get into the mix after opening with a 6-over 76. He will look to grab his fifth trophy of the year at a historical comfortable place as he has a top-10 finish and essentially two wins in his last three showings.

With Scheffler, Rahm and Tony Finau all being multiple-time winners this season, a number of the game's elite have been left without a trip to the winner's circle. Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa — both past winners at Muirfield Village — have eyes on changing that, as do Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

