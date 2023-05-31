Patrick Cantlay is returning to his home away from home at Muirfield Village for the 2023 Memorial Tournament. He has played some of his best golf on the PGA Tour in Dublin, Ohio over the past few seasons, which includes a victory in 2019. His total score of 269 (19-under) during the tournament was the lowest since Tiger Woods shot the same in 2000. He won again in 2021 before finishing in third at last year's Memorial Tournament. Does Cantlay have another winning performance ahead of him at the Memorial Tournament 2023?

Cantlay is going off at 10-1 to win the 2023 Memorial Tournament according to the latest odds on Caesars Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler, who has finished in the top five in his last three tournaments including the PGA Championship, is the 6-1 favorite to win the Memorial Tournament 2023. Other top contenders include Masters champion Jon Rahm (7-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1) and Viktor Hovland (20-1). Before locking in your 2023 Memorial Tournament picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $8,700 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Memorial Tournament field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2023 Memorial Tournament predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Memorial Tournament 2023: Rory McIlroy, who ranks third in the world and is one of the favorites at 12-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. He skipped the Charles Schwab Challenge following his seventh-place finish at the PGA Championship. McIlroy was outside the top 45 at the Wells Fargo Championship at the beginning of May after missing the cut at the Masters Tournament.

He also missed the cut at The Players Championship and did not contend at the WM Phoenix Open or the Genesis Invitational earlier in the season. McIlroy has not been meeting expectations throughout the campaign, but he continues to be priced as one of the favorites on the PGA odds board. The model has McIlroy outside the top 10 this week, making him an overvalued golfer to avoid with 2023 Memorial Tournament bets.

Another surprise: Sungjae Im, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Im missed his last two cuts, but he finished inside the top 10 in each of the three tournaments prior.

He has made the cut in 16 of his 19 events this season, recording seven top-10 finishes. The 25-year-old finished 10th at last year's Memorial Tournament. He ranks 13th in total strokes gained (1.277), 13th in scoring average (69.52) and 19th in total average. At 40-1 odds and previous success at Muirfield Village, Im is an intriguing play to win this weekend. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Memorial Tournament picks

The model is also targeting two other golfers with Memorial Tournament 2023 odds of 35-1 or longer who will make surprising runs, and McClure is targeting a huge triple-digit longshot in his best bets to win.

2023 Memorial Tournament odds below

2023 Memorial Tournament odds, field

2023 Memorial Tournament odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 6-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Cameron Young 30-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Shane Lowry 55-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tom Kim 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Cam Davis 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Harris English 125-1

K.H. Lee 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Taylor Montgomery 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Lucas Herbert 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Beau Hossler 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Stephan Jaeger 175-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Matt NeSmith 200-1

Aaron Rai 200-1

Adam Schenk 225-1

Davis Riley 225-1

Justin Suh 225-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Alex Smalley 250-1

Brendon Todd 275-1

Jospeh Bramlett 275-1