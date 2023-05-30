The 2023 Memorial Tournament is set to begin on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines an elite Memorial Tournament field and enters as the 6-1 betting favorite in the latest Memorial Tournament odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Jon Rahm (7-1), Patrick Cantlay (10-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1), and Viktor Hovland (20-1). As on of the PGA Tour's designated events, the 2023 Memorial Tournament purse will be $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner.

Should you target a favorite like Scheffler, Rahm, or McIlroy when making your one and done picks? Or would it make sense to go with a longshot like Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, or Rickie Fowler? Before locking in your Memorial Tournament one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has nailed plenty of One and Done picks, including Luke List at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure backed 48-1 long shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done pools, and he came through for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million.

At the Genesis Invitational, he was all over Max Homa, who finished in second place and took home $2.18 million. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure took 35-1 longshot Jason Day, who finished in 10th place for $485,000. And at Valspar Championship, McClure's top OAD pick, Tommy Fleetwood, finished in third place.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 Memorial Tournament golf tournament, and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's Memorial Tournament one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Memorial Tournament One and Done picks

One of McClure's favorite one and done picks this week for the Memorial Tournament is 30-year-old Justin Thomas. The 15-time PGA Tour winner has long been considered one of the most talented all-around golfers in the world, but has been struggling with consistency issues in 2023. Thomas is coming off a disappointing 65th place finish at the PGA Championship, and has only two top-10 finishes this year. Still, McClure is high on the two-time major winner's chances this week at Muirfield Village.

Thomas, the 15th ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is elite in several key metrics. He ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around-the-green (0.488), 13 in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.202), and 19th in total strokes gained (1.047). With the immense amount of talent in the Memorial field, it's very possible that Thomas will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Memorial Tournament One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 Memorial Tournament one and done picks that is listed at 40-1 in the latest PGA golf odds. This player has been red-hot dating back to 2022, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Memorial Tournament One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Memorial Tournament, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Memorial Tournament 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.