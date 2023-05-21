Plenty was up for grabs at the 2023 PGA Championship beyond the Wanamaker Trophy awarded to Brooks Koepka, winner of this year's tournament. The PGA of America announced Saturday that the purse for its signature event totaled $17.5 million, marking a new tournament high and the second-largest prize fund ever awarded to players at a major championship.

This year's PGA Championship purse was a $2.5 million increase from the $15 million handed out in 2022. Koepka will take home $3.15 million, signifying the largest year-over-year increase in tournament history. A solo runner-up would have claimed $1.89 million, though a birdie at the 18th for Viktor Hovland tied him with Scottie Scheffler with the golfers instead receiving $1.54 million each.

The huge payouts trickle down through the field as everyone who at least made the weekend will not be left empty handed. Beyond the top three each bringing home seven figures, golfers who finished inside the top 20 rake in $200,000 or more, and the top 32 golfers each earned at least six-figure paydays.

Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2023 PGA Championship will be divided among the top 71 players at Oak Hill Country Club.

2023 PGA Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $17.5 million

1st (Winner): $3,150,000 -- Brooks Koepka

2nd: $1,890,000 -- Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler ($1,540,000 each)

3rd: $1,190,000

4th: $840,000 -- Cameron Davis, Kurt Kitayama, Bryson DeChambeau ($720,000 each)

5th: $700,000

6th: $620,000

7th: $575,000 -- Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy ($555,000 each)

8th: $535,000

9th: $500,000 -- Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose ($465,000 each)

10th: $465,000

11th: $430,000

12th: $395,000 -- Victor Perez, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners ($365,000 each)

13th: $365,000

14th: $335,000

15th: $309,000 -- Tyrrell Hatton, Eric Cole, Michael Block ($288,333 each)

16th: $288,000

17th: $268,000

18th: $248,000 -- Xander Schauffele, Mito Pereira, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee ($214,400 each)

19th: $228,000

20th: $213,000

21st: $198,000

22nd: $185,000

23rd: $175,000 -- Alex Smalley, Matthew NeSmith, Ryan Fox ($165,000 each)

24th: $165,000

25th: $155,000

26th: $145,000 -- Collin Morikawa, Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh ($135,000 each)

27th: $135,000

28th: $125,000

29th: $116,500 -- Callum Tarren, Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III, Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk, Hideki Matsuyama, Taylor Pendrith ($90,136 each)

30th: $110,000

31st: $105,000

32nd: $100,000

33rd: $95,000

34th: $90,000

35th: $85,000

36th: $80,000

37th: $75,000

38th: $70,000

39th: $65,000

40th: $60,000 -- Thomas Detry, Adrian Meronk, J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin, Lucas Herbert, Chez Reavie, Thomas Pieters, Beau Hossler, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala ($46,900 each)

41st: $55,000

42nd: $50,000

43rd: $48,000

44th: $46,000

45th: $44,000

46th: $43,000

47th: $42,000

48th: $41,000

49th: $40,000

50th: $39,000 -- Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jon Rahm, Stephan Jaeger ($37,625 each)

51st: $38,000

52nd: $37,000

53rd: $36,500

54th: $36,000 -- Dean Burmester

55th: $35,500 -- Lee Hodges, Max Homa, Dustin Johnson ($35,000 each)

56th: $35,000

57th: $34,500

58th: $34,000 -- Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell ($33,250 each)

59th: $33,500

60th: $33,000

61st: $32,500

62nd: $32,000 -- Rikuya Hoshino, Sihwan Kim, Thriston Lawrence ($31,500 each)

63rd: $31,500

64th: $31,000

65th: $30,500 -- Taylor Montgomery, Justin Thomas, Pablo Larrazbal, Matt Wallace ($29,750 each)

66th: $30,000

67th: $29,500

68th: $29,000

69th: $28,500 -- Ben Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Yannik Paul ($28,000 each)

70th: $28,000

71st: $27,500

72nd: $27,000 -- Taylor Moore, Tony Finau, Sam Stevens ($26,500 each)

73rd: $26,500

74th: $26,000

75th: $25,500 -- Mark Hubbard

76th: $25,000 -- Kazuki Higa

Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $4,000 each. Any player who made the cut but did not submit a 72-hole score would also be paid $4,000.