Plenty was up for grabs at the 2023 PGA Championship beyond the Wanamaker Trophy awarded to Brooks Koepka, winner of this year's tournament. The PGA of America announced Saturday that the purse for its signature event totaled $17.5 million, marking a new tournament high and the second-largest prize fund ever awarded to players at a major championship.
This year's PGA Championship purse was a $2.5 million increase from the $15 million handed out in 2022. Koepka will take home $3.15 million, signifying the largest year-over-year increase in tournament history. A solo runner-up would have claimed $1.89 million, though a birdie at the 18th for Viktor Hovland tied him with Scottie Scheffler with the golfers instead receiving $1.54 million each.
The huge payouts trickle down through the field as everyone who at least made the weekend will not be left empty handed. Beyond the top three each bringing home seven figures, golfers who finished inside the top 20 rake in $200,000 or more, and the top 32 golfers each earned at least six-figure paydays.
Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2023 PGA Championship will be divided among the top 71 players at Oak Hill Country Club.
2023 PGA Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $17.5 million
1st (Winner): $3,150,000 -- Brooks Koepka
2nd: $1,890,000 -- Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler ($1,540,000 each)
3rd: $1,190,000
4th: $840,000 -- Cameron Davis, Kurt Kitayama, Bryson DeChambeau ($720,000 each)
5th: $700,000
6th: $620,000
7th: $575,000 -- Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy ($555,000 each)
8th: $535,000
9th: $500,000 -- Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose ($465,000 each)
10th: $465,000
11th: $430,000
12th: $395,000 -- Victor Perez, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners ($365,000 each)
13th: $365,000
14th: $335,000
15th: $309,000 -- Tyrrell Hatton, Eric Cole, Michael Block ($288,333 each)
16th: $288,000
17th: $268,000
18th: $248,000 -- Xander Schauffele, Mito Pereira, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee ($214,400 each)
19th: $228,000
20th: $213,000
21st: $198,000
22nd: $185,000
23rd: $175,000 -- Alex Smalley, Matthew NeSmith, Ryan Fox ($165,000 each)
24th: $165,000
25th: $155,000
26th: $145,000 -- Collin Morikawa, Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh ($135,000 each)
27th: $135,000
28th: $125,000
29th: $116,500 -- Callum Tarren, Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III, Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk, Hideki Matsuyama, Taylor Pendrith ($90,136 each)
30th: $110,000
31st: $105,000
32nd: $100,000
33rd: $95,000
34th: $90,000
35th: $85,000
36th: $80,000
37th: $75,000
38th: $70,000
39th: $65,000
40th: $60,000 -- Thomas Detry, Adrian Meronk, J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin, Lucas Herbert, Chez Reavie, Thomas Pieters, Beau Hossler, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala ($46,900 each)
41st: $55,000
42nd: $50,000
43rd: $48,000
44th: $46,000
45th: $44,000
46th: $43,000
47th: $42,000
48th: $41,000
49th: $40,000
50th: $39,000 -- Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jon Rahm, Stephan Jaeger ($37,625 each)
51st: $38,000
52nd: $37,000
53rd: $36,500
54th: $36,000 -- Dean Burmester
55th: $35,500 -- Lee Hodges, Max Homa, Dustin Johnson ($35,000 each)
56th: $35,000
57th: $34,500
58th: $34,000 -- Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell ($33,250 each)
59th: $33,500
60th: $33,000
61st: $32,500
62nd: $32,000 -- Rikuya Hoshino, Sihwan Kim, Thriston Lawrence ($31,500 each)
63rd: $31,500
64th: $31,000
65th: $30,500 -- Taylor Montgomery, Justin Thomas, Pablo Larrazbal, Matt Wallace ($29,750 each)
66th: $30,000
67th: $29,500
68th: $29,000
69th: $28,500 -- Ben Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Yannik Paul ($28,000 each)
70th: $28,000
71st: $27,500
72nd: $27,000 -- Taylor Moore, Tony Finau, Sam Stevens ($26,500 each)
73rd: $26,500
74th: $26,000
75th: $25,500 -- Mark Hubbard
76th: $25,000 -- Kazuki Higa
Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $4,000 each. Any player who made the cut but did not submit a 72-hole score would also be paid $4,000.