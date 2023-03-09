The 2023 Players Championship is officially underway with a relatively unknown on top. Chad Ramey fired a bogey free 8-under 64 on Thursday to command the solo lead. He will aim to back up this effort Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET. While Ramey sits atop the leaderboard, there are many hot on his heels that headline the action.

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa was terrific in the first round en route to a 7-under 65. The world No. 10 has been held winless for over a year and now looks to put an end to his skid. He will be featured alongside former Players Championship winners Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott at 12:45 p.m.

Fellow major champions Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm both fired opening rounds in the red figures while their third playing companion, Rory McIlroy, went the opposite direction. Both Scheffler and Rahm look to apply pressure on Ramey with strong Friday showings while McIlroy attempts to climb towards the cutline from 4 over at 12:56 p.m.

Europeans Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick will experience a quick turnaround at 7:34 a.m. Americans Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Max Homa will undergo the same as Presidents Cup teammates kick off their second rounds at 7:56 a.m.

Keep on reading for a full list of tee times set for Round 2 at The Players Championship. All times Eastern

2023 Players Championship -- Rounds 2 tee times, pairings

No. 1

6:50 a.m. -- David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

7:01 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon

7:12 a.m. -- Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

7:23 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink

7:34 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari

7:45 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

7:56 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland

7:07 a.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings

7:18 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley

7:29 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark

7:40 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney

7:51 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes

11:50 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson

12:01 p.m. -- Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

12:12 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren

12:23 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

12:34 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

12:45 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

12:56 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

1:07 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

1:18 p.m. -- Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English

1:29 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox

1:40 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

1:51 p.m. -- Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott

No. 10