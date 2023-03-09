The 2023 Players Championship is officially underway with a relatively unknown on top. Chad Ramey fired a bogey free 8-under 64 on Thursday to command the solo lead. He will aim to back up this effort Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET. While Ramey sits atop the leaderboard, there are many hot on his heels that headline the action.
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa was terrific in the first round en route to a 7-under 65. The world No. 10 has been held winless for over a year and now looks to put an end to his skid. He will be featured alongside former Players Championship winners Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott at 12:45 p.m.
Fellow major champions Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm both fired opening rounds in the red figures while their third playing companion, Rory McIlroy, went the opposite direction. Both Scheffler and Rahm look to apply pressure on Ramey with strong Friday showings while McIlroy attempts to climb towards the cutline from 4 over at 12:56 p.m.
Europeans Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick will experience a quick turnaround at 7:34 a.m. Americans Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Max Homa will undergo the same as Presidents Cup teammates kick off their second rounds at 7:56 a.m.
Keep on reading for a full list of tee times set for Round 2 at The Players Championship. All times Eastern
2023 Players Championship -- Rounds 2 tee times, pairings
No. 1
- 6:50 a.m. -- David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 7:01 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon
- 7:12 a.m. -- Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
- 7:23 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink
- 7:34 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari
- 7:45 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
- 7:56 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland
- 7:07 a.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings
- 7:18 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley
- 7:29 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark
- 7:40 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney
- 7:51 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes
- 11:50 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson
- 12:01 p.m. -- Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
- 12:12 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren
- 12:23 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:34 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:45 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler
- 12:56 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 1:07 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:18 p.m. -- Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English
- 1:29 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox
- 1:40 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg
- 1:51 p.m. -- Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott
No. 10
- 6:50 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley
- 7:01 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman
- 7:12 a.m. -- Beau Hoser, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaegar
- 7:23 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day
- 7:34 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
- 7:45 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele
- 7:56 a.m. -- Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 8:07 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala
- 8:18 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley
- 8:29 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore
- 8:40 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy
- 8:51 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak
- 11:50 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
- 12:01 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
- 12:12 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim
- 12:23 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
- 12:34 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- 12:45 p.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan
- 12:56 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb
- 1:07 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
- 1:18 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman
- 1:29 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace
- 1:40 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft
- 1:51 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin