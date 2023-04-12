An iconic tournament got a major boost from being elevated to a PGA Tour designated event, so the 2023 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town boasts another stacked field. The elite golfers often skipped the post-Masters tournament, but the huge purse and PGA Tour rules will draw them to Hilton Head Island, S.C. New No. 1 Jon Rahm headlines a 2023 RBC Heritage field that features 40 of the world's top 50 golfers. Scottie Scheffler also will be among those teeing off Thursday, and he will try to reclaim the No. 1 ranking from the Masters champ. Other stars in the field include defending champion Jordan Spieth and runner-up Patrick Cantlay, as well as Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele. Spieth defeated Cantlay on the first hole of a playoff last year after both finished 13-under par.

A dozen players are listed at 30-1 odds or shorter in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 RBC Heritage odds, led by Scheffler (8-1) and Rahm (17-2). They're followed by Cantlay (14-1), Spieth (18-1) and Morikawa (18-1). Viktor Hovland is listed at 20-1, and Schauffele, Tony Finau and reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young are all 22-1 in the RBC Heritage 2023 field. Before making any 2023 RBC Heritage picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 RBC Heritage field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 RBC Heritage expert picks

In a shocking move, Nejad is fading Finau, saying "I've seen little evidence as of late that he can win in this elite field." Finau won twice in 2021-22 and also has a victory this season, but that came in Houston back in November. He has two top-10 finishes since then, but the most recent was in late January. The 33-year-old has hung around between the top 10 and top 25 since then, but he hasn't been in real contention. Finau tied for 26th at Augusta last week, his worst finish of the season. His stats are adequate, but Nejad knows that's not enough to win here.

On the other hand, Nejad is expecting a breakthrough from Hovland, and it could come this week. The 25-year-old has had success in elite fields, finishing in the top 10 at the Masters, Players Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational over the past six weeks. Nejad also liked what he saw from the Norwegian at Augusta, where he tied for seventh. Hovland "was dialed in for most of the tournament," Nejad says, so the expert isn't too worried about his 2-over 74 on Sunday. Hovland has five career worldwide victories, and Nejad says "it's just a matter of time before he gets a signature win." See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 RBC Heritage golf picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 RBC Heritage and has tabbed his longshots, including one who comes in at odds well over 70-1. This golfer "has the upside to crash the party at the top," the expert says, as he is putting together a strong all-around game. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 RBC Heritage? And which golfer in the RBC Heritage 2023 field could bring a monster payday of well over 70-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top prop picks for RBC Heritage 2023, all from the expert who is locked in on golf betting and DFS.

2023 RBC Heritage odds, field, top contenders

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Max Homa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Webb Simpson +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Adam Scott +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Sepp Straka +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Ryan Fox +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Justin Suh +13000

Harris English +13000

Thomas Detry +13000

Patrick Rodgers +15000