The U.S. Ryder Cup Team announced on Tuesday that captain Zach Johnson has named Davis Love III a vice captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. Having previously announced the addition of Steve Stricker to the locker room, Johnson has made the decision to also include another former captain in Love.

"I've been involved in the Ryder Cup since 2006, and I can tell you, without a doubt, that Davis Love III's passion for the event is unmatched," said Johnson. "As I thought about the 2023 U.S. Team and those who we'd ask to serve as a Vice Captain, there was no doubt that Davis would be one of those individuals. I will lean heavily on the experience and insight of DLIII in Italy as the U.S. Team works to retain the Ryder Cup."

Love participated six times in the Ryder Cup as a player before taking on a consistent leadership role for the U.S. The 58-year-old served as captain in both the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cup events. In 2012, Europe overcame a 10-6 deficit in Sunday Singles to ultimately win 14.5-13.5 in what is now known as the "Miracle at Medinah." Four years later, Love was given another opportunity to captain the U.S. and exacted revenge with a 17-11 triumph at Hazeltine National.

Most recently, Love captained the United States side to a 17.5-12.5 victory over the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.

"The Ryder Cup is one of the truly special events in all of sports, and I am so honored to be named a Vice Captain in Italy in 2023," said Love. "Zach has worked tirelessly since he was named Captain, and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the entire U.S. Team to win in September."

While the U.S. Team is currently in possession of the Ryder Cup after its 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in 2021, it has remained winless in Europe in 30 years. Likely to feature a young team with many players who have yet to play in a Ryder Cup on European soil, the experience of Love III may prove to be invaluable.