The final payday of the season will arrive in players' bank accounts soon following the 2023 Tour Championship, which concluded Sunday. Competing for the FedEx Cup bonus pool of $75 million, the remaining field of 30 players at East Lake Golf Club tried to make one final splash before calling it an offseason.
Every player who finished inside the top 150 of the FedEx Cup standings will receive some portion of this bonus, but nearly $60 million of it was still up for grabs in Atlanta. A player's career earnings will not technically grow because of his performance in the postseason final, but that doesn't mean the money is not astronomical.
For the second straight year, $18 million was be awarded to the FedEx Cup winner -- Viktor Hovland -- with every player inside the top 10 cashing seven figures. All 30 players enjoyed the luxury of claiming at least $500,000, even if their play resulted in a last-place finish.
Scottie Scheffler was the only man to surpass $18 million in earnings this season, and he was on the cusp of a $40 million year if he won his first FedEx Cup crown. Alas, that did not happen. Hovland, Jon Rahm, Rory Mcilroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay all entered East Lake with at least $10 million already under their belts.
Below is a look at the payouts for each golfer from the field of 30 at the 2023 Tour Championship.
2023 Tour Championship prize money, purse
Purse: $57.9 million
1st — $18,000,000 — Viktor Hovland
2nd — $6,500,000 — Xander Schauffele
3rd — $5,000,000 — Wyndham Clark
4th — $4,000,000 — Rory McIlroy
5th — $3,000,000 — Patrick Cantlay
6th — $2,500,000 — Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa ($2,000,000 each)
7th — $2,000,000
8th — $1,500,00
9th — $1,250,000 — Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Adam Schenk, Keegan Bradley ($990,000 each)
10th — $1,000,000
11th — $950,000
12th — $900,000
13th — $850,000
14th — $800,000 — Russell Henley, Sepp Straka ($780,000 each)
15th — $760,000
16th — $720,000 — Rickie Fowler, Tyrrell Hatton ($710,000 each)
17th — $700,000
18th — $680,000 — Jon Rahm, Lucas Glover ($670,000 each)
19th — $660,000
20th — $640,000 — Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau ($620,000 each)
21st — $620,000
22nd — $600,000
23rd — $580,000 — Brian Harman
24th — $565,000 — Sungjae Im
25th — $550,000 — Nick Taylor
26th — $540,000 — Corey Conners
27th — $530,000 — Jordan Spieth
28th — $520,000 — Jason Day
29th — $510,000 — Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore ($505,000 each)
30th — $500,000