The final payday of the season will arrive in players' bank accounts soon following the 2023 Tour Championship, which concluded Sunday. Competing for the FedEx Cup bonus pool of $75 million, the remaining field of 30 players at East Lake Golf Club tried to make one final splash before calling it an offseason.

Every player who finished inside the top 150 of the FedEx Cup standings will receive some portion of this bonus, but nearly $60 million of it was still up for grabs in Atlanta. A player's career earnings will not technically grow because of his performance in the postseason final, but that doesn't mean the money is not astronomical.

For the second straight year, $18 million was be awarded to the FedEx Cup winner -- Viktor Hovland -- with every player inside the top 10 cashing seven figures. All 30 players enjoyed the luxury of claiming at least $500,000, even if their play resulted in a last-place finish.

Scottie Scheffler was the only man to surpass $18 million in earnings this season, and he was on the cusp of a $40 million year if he won his first FedEx Cup crown. Alas, that did not happen. Hovland, Jon Rahm, Rory Mcilroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay all entered East Lake with at least $10 million already under their belts.

Below is a look at the payouts for each golfer from the field of 30 at the 2023 Tour Championship.

2023 Tour Championship prize money, purse

Purse: $57.9 million

1st — $18,000,000 — Viktor Hovland

2nd — $6,500,000 — Xander Schauffele

3rd — $5,000,000 — Wyndham Clark

4th — $4,000,000 — Rory McIlroy

5th — $3,000,000 — Patrick Cantlay

6th — $2,500,000 — Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa ($2,000,000 each)

7th — $2,000,000

8th — $1,500,00

9th — $1,250,000 — Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Adam Schenk, Keegan Bradley ($990,000 each)

10th — $1,000,000

11th — $950,000

12th — $900,000

13th — $850,000

14th — $800,000 — Russell Henley, Sepp Straka ($780,000 each)

15th — $760,000

16th — $720,000 — Rickie Fowler, Tyrrell Hatton ($710,000 each)

17th — $700,000

18th — $680,000 — Jon Rahm, Lucas Glover ($670,000 each)

19th — $660,000

20th — $640,000 — Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau ($620,000 each)

21st — $620,000

22nd — $600,000

23rd — $580,000 — Brian Harman

24th — $565,000 — Sungjae Im

25th — $550,000 — Nick Taylor

26th — $540,000 — Corey Conners

27th — $530,000 — Jordan Spieth

28th — $520,000 — Jason Day

29th — $510,000 — Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore ($505,000 each)

30th — $500,000