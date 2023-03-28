The 2023 Valero Texas Open gets underway Thursday at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Tex. World No. 17 Tyrell Hatton is listed as the 13-1 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Valero Texas Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed in the Valero Texas Open field by Corey Conners (17-1), Rickie Fowler (20-1), Si Woo Kim (21-1), and Hideki Matsuyama (24-1). Defending champion J.J. Spaun comes in at 34-1. The total tournament purse is $8.9 million, with $1.602 million going to the winner.

With his status as defending champion, Spaun will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week. Is the World No. 69 a must play this week? Or would it make more sense to go with a favorite like Hatton, Fowler, or Conners? Before locking in your 2023 Valero Texas Open one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has nailed plenty of One and Done picks, including Luke List at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure backed 48-1 long shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done pools, and he came through for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million. At the Genesis Invitational, he was all over Max Homa, who finished in second place and took home $2.18 million. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure took 35-1 longshot Jason Day, who finished in 10th place for $485,000. And at Valspar Championship, McClure's top OAD pick, Tommy Fleetwood, finished in third place.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 Valero Texas Open golf tournament, and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's Valero Texas Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Valero Texas Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week for the Valero Texas Open is 34-year-old Rickie Fowler. The five-time PGA Tour winner comes in at 20-1 to win the tournament, but McClure believes he has tremendous upside this week against a mediocre field in San Antonio. Fowler, the No. 59 player in the world, has been playing well with five top-20 finishes in seven starts in 2023.

The former Oklahoma State standout is elite in several metrics. He ranks 10th in strokes gained on approach (0.827), 14th in total strokes gained (1.283), 23rd in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.953), and 27th in total driving. With the intriguing mix of talent in the Valero Texas Open field, it's very possible that Fowler will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Valero Texas Open One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 Valero Texas Open one and done picks that is listed at 34-1 in the latest PGA golf odds. This player has been red-hot dating back to 2022, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Valero Texas Open 2023 One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Valero Texas Open? And which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Valero Texas Open 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.