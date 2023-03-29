It won't be a breeze for the PGA Tour players set to take on TPC San Antonio this week at the 2023 Valero Texas Open. Stiff winds are expected for the weekend, and that can cause havoc on the Oaks Course, where the winning score has varied from 8-under to 20-under over the past decade. The 2023 Valero Texas Open field is depleted by the Masters, set to tee off April 6, but players like Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, Corey Conners and defending champion J.J. Spaun are set to compete starting Thursday. Spaun went 13-under last year, beating Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar by two strokes.

Fowler and Kuchar are among the players who need a victory at the Valero Texas Open 2023 to qualify for the Masters. The latest Valero Texas Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Hatton (13-1), 2019 winner Conners (17-1) and Fowler (20-1) as the favorites. Four other golfers in the Valero Texas Open 2023 field are shorter than 30-1 -- Si Woo Kim (21-1), Hideki Matsuyama (24-1), Kuchar (28-1) and Taylor Montgomery (28-1). Before making any 2023 Valero Texas Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright market, first-round leader market and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he has hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He is up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Top 2023 Valero Texas Open expert picks

Shockingly, Nejad is fading Hatton, the favorite and the 17th-ranked player in the world. The expert just doesn't see value in the favorite in a field where anyone can win. Hatton also tweaked his hand on the range at the Match Play, but it's unclear if that was a factor in him losing all three matches. It "could be much ado about nothing," Nejad says, "but I'm not willing to put money on him at 13-1 and will be avoiding playing him in matchups." Hatton is 119th in greens in regulation, 109th in proximity to the hole and 155th in strokes gained around the green.

Fowler also is one of the headliners in the field, and Nejad is eager to see if the veteran can get the victory he needs to qualify for the Masters. The 34-year-old fan favorite has been playing well enough to rise to 59th in the world rankings, but only the top 50 get to Augusta without qualifying otherwise. He has five top-25 finishes in his past six events, and he shocked Jon Rahm in the first pairing at Match Play, where he was half a point short of advancing. Fowler is 14th on tour in strokes gained total and 10th on approach, so he should be in contention.

2023 Valero Texas Open odds, field, top contenders

Tyrrell Hatton +1300

Corey Conners +1700

Rickie Fowler +2000

Si Woo Kim +2100

Hideki Matsuyama +2400

Taylor Montgomery +2800

Matt Kuchar +2800

Chris Kirk +3100

Davis Riley +3400

J.J. Spaun +3400

Matt Wallace +3700

Ben Griffin +4100

Thomas Detry +4400

Cameron Davis +4400

Adam Schenk +4800

Taylor Pendrith +4800

Brendon Todd +4800

Alex Noren +4800

Aaron Rai +5000

Nick Taylor +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Andrew Putnam +5000

Ryan Fox +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Sam Ryder +5500

Alex Smalley +6500

Francesco Molinari +7000

Brandon Wu +7500

Will Gordon +8500

Tyler Duncan +8500

Ryan Palmer +8500

Luke List +8500

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Erik Van Rooyen +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Sepp Straka +9000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Ben Martin +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Byeong Hun An +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Trey Mullinax +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Hayden Buckley +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Nate Lashley +11000

Padraig Harrington +11000

Sam Stevens +11000

Garrick Higgo +11000

David Lingmerth +11000

Kevin Streelman +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Lanto Griffin +13000

Kramer Hickok +13000

Nick Hardy +13000

Lee Hodges +13000

Charley Hoffman +13000

Matthew NeSmith +13000

Dylan Frittelli +14000

Troy Merritt +14000

Joseph Bramlett +14000

Russell Knox +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Kazuki Higa +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Scott Piercy +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Cameron Champ +16000

Henrik Norlander +16000

Ben Taylor +16000

Callum Tarren +16000

Chad Ramey +16000

Adam Long +16000

Greyson Sigg +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Michael Kim +18000

Martin Laird +18000

MJ Daffue +18000

Michael Thompson +19000