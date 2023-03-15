In the blink of an eye, the Florida Swing has reached its conclusion with the 2023 Valspar Championship headlining the week. Playing the role of caboose to a rapid, stress-inducing four-week stretch of golf in the Sunshine State, the Valspar Championship will welcome some of the best players on the PGA Tour to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

Leading the charge are two of the most recognizable names in the game: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The American duo headline the action in the Tampa area and look to kickstart their seasons with a victory. With the 2023 Masters quickly approaching, both Thomas and Spieth would love nothing more to flash some form and raise a trophy before players make their way to Augusta National.

Thomas contended at this very tournament a season ago while Spieth claimed the title in 2015. However, they will both play second fiddle to two-time defending champion Sam Burns. Capturing his first career victory on the PGA Tour here in 2021, Burns successfully defend his maiden title when he fended off Davis Riley and Thomas.

These three former Presidents Cup teammates are joined in the field by Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley. With the Masters just around the corner, every start from here on out holds an added importance as players vie to climb into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings in order to secure their invitation to the year's first major.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio