3M Open scores: Rookie Matthew Wolff stuns with clutch eagle on 18th hole for first win
Wolff edged fellow rookie Collin Morikawa and a surging Bryson DeChambeau
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) -- Matthew Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to win the 3M Open at 21-under par on Sunday, beating fellow rookie Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a tense finish to the first-time PGA Tour event.
The 20-year-old Wolff struck his second shot on the par-5, 573-yard hole from the fairway to the far left of the green and just a few feet away from a bunker. He sank the dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery at the TPC Twin Cities, before watching Morikawa just miss his eagle attempt from 22 feet. As the ball rolled about 3 feet too long, Morikawa winced as Wolff hugged his caddie in celebration of the $1.152 million prize.
DeChambeau, playing directly in front of the Morikawa-Wolff pair, had just finished his up-and-down afternoon with an eagle to take the short-lived lead.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
-
British Open odds,top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 British Open 10,000 times and came up with a surprising lead...
-
Three tied atop 3M Open leaderboard
The crowded leaderboard in Minnesota should provide for an exciting final round on Sunday
-
John Daly denied cart at The Open
Daly is, understandably, disappointed after being denied use of a golf cart at The Open Ch...
-
3M Open: DeChambeau dominates Round 2
DeChambeau totaled nine birdies en route to the top of the leaderboard in Minnesota
-
Three things to watch this weekend
We may not have gotten elite fields this week, but a fun weekend is still on deck
-
11-year-old makes U.S. Women's Am
She's still eligible for kid's meals at Chick-fil-A!