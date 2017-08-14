Brooks Koepka is golf's aggregate major champion of 2017
There were 13 golfers who made the cut at all four major championships, and Koepka beat them all
Of the 561 entries into major championships this year, only 13 golfers made the cut at all four of them. Of those, only seven finished under par at the Masters, U.S. Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship.
Your aggregate winner at the majors in 2017 was Brooks Koepka who needed just 1,119 shots to play them all. He held off Hideki Matsuyama and Matt Kuchar by a single stroke.
Here are the 13 who made every cut.
|Player
|Score
|To Par
Brooks Koepka
1,119
-21
Hideki Matsuyama
1,120
-20
Matt Kuchar
1,120
-20
Rickie Fowler
1,124
-16
Jordan Spieth
1,130
-10
Paul Casey
1,131
-9
Charley Hoffman
1,137
-3
Marc Leishman
1,143
+3
Steve Stricker
1,143
+3
J.B Holmes
1,150
+10
Russell Henley
1,152
+12
Kevin Kisner
1,156
+16
Lee Westwood
1,160
+20
Koepka has been pretty unbelievable at the majors for the last few years. He finished in the top 13 in all four this year and hasn't finished outside the top 25 since the 2015 Masters. Kuchar and Matsuyama were just as impressive in 2017, though, even if they didn't win the big one.
And all of the players on this list, from the top to the bottom, achieved something monumental. Playing the weekend at a major championship is a big deal to pros, and these guys did it at all four of the majors in 2017.
-
Spieth favorite at 2018 Masters
The usual suspects join Spieth at the top of this list
-
Louis lip syncs after runner-up slam
King Louis got down a little bit after Quail Hollow
-
Thomas' win solidifies new American era
Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Co. represent an already successful 'next' generation
-
The inevitable rise of Justin Thomas
The young American bagged his first major championship to cap a historic season at the age...
-
WATCH: How JT won the PGA Championship
Thomas, 24, pulled away from the pack with a thrilling finish on Sunday at Quail Hollow
-
PGA Championship leaderboard: JT wins
Thomas delivered on the promise of his immense talent with his first major victory at Quail...
Add a Comment