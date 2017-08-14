Brooks Koepka is golf's aggregate major champion of 2017

There were 13 golfers who made the cut at all four major championships, and Koepka beat them all

Of the 561 entries into major championships this year, only 13 golfers made the cut at all four of them. Of those, only seven finished under par at the Masters, U.S. Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship. 

Your aggregate winner at the majors in 2017 was Brooks Koepka who needed just 1,119 shots to play them all. He held off Hideki Matsuyama and Matt Kuchar by a single stroke. 

Here are the 13 who made every cut.

PlayerScoreTo Par

Brooks Koepka

1,119

-21

Hideki Matsuyama

1,120

-20

Matt Kuchar

1,120

-20

Rickie Fowler

1,124

-16

Jordan Spieth

1,130

-10

Paul Casey

1,131

-9

Charley Hoffman

1,137

-3

Marc Leishman

1,143

+3

Steve Stricker

1,143

+3

J.B Holmes

1,150

+10

Russell Henley

1,152

+12

Kevin Kisner

1,156

+16

Lee Westwood

1,160

+20

Koepka has been pretty unbelievable at the majors for the last few years. He finished in the top 13 in all four this year and hasn't finished outside the top 25 since the 2015 Masters. Kuchar and Matsuyama were just as impressive in 2017, though, even if they didn't win the big one.

And all of the players on this list, from the top to the bottom, achieved something monumental. Playing the weekend at a major championship is a big deal to pros, and these guys did it at all four of the majors in 2017.

