Key partners of the PGA Tour are sticking by its side as the rival LIV Golf Series gets underway. The latest example is Rocket Mortgage, which on Friday ended its relationship with Bryson DeChambeau following after he joined the Saudi Arabian-backed league

"Rocket Mortgage has been a long-time supporter of the PGA Tour, both through our role as an official partner and as a tournament host," Rocket Mortgage's Aaron Emerson said in a statement. "The Rocket Mortgage Classic has quickly become a fixture on the Tour, with players coming to Detroit to compete, while also raising crucial funds to help bridge the digital divide in our city. Our partnership with the PGA Tour extends to several prominent golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, as ambassadors of the Rocket Mortgage brand. As has been widely reported, Bryson elected to join the LIV Golf Series.

"Effective immediately, Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship agreement with Bryson. We wish him well in his future success."

DeChambeau claimed victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020 in what was his first triumph following his extensive physical transformation. Capturing the U.S. Open just a couple months later, DeChambeau is not the only past winner of our national championship to be cut loose in recent days by a long-time sponsor.

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) recently concluded its ties with both Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell. Not only did the two choose to sign with the LIV Golf Series, but they also did so the week of RBC's flagship event on the PGA Tour, the Canadian Open. More sponsors could follow in the footsteps of Rocket Mortgage and RBC, but most other sponsors have remained with their players as of now.

It makes sense for Rocket Mortgage and RBC to act in unison with the PGA Tour, which announced disciplinary measures for its defectors on Thursday after the first tee shot was struck in the inaugural LIV Golf Series Invitational event. Other notable companies that have partnerships with the PGA Tour and its players and have hosted tournaments this season include: Farmers Insurance, Workday, Fortinet, Mastercard and AT&T, among others. If any of their ambassadors are to make the jump from the PGA Tour, it is likely similar recourse will unfold.