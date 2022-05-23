Bubba Watson is withdrawing from the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge due to a torn meniscus, an injury that is expected to sideline him for at least a month, the 43-year-old announced on Twitter.

Watson made a charge up the leaderboard this past week at the PGA Championship, due in large part to his record-setting second round. His 7-under 63 in Round 2 at Southern Hills was even more impressive given his lingering knee injury. Watson fell off the pace over the weekend, however, and ultimately finished in a tie for 30th after initially propelling himself into contention in the year's second major championship.

"Congrats Justin Thomas on #2 PGA Championship! It was a great event this year, just didn't pan out how I hoped," said Watson in his post. "Also, I'm disappointed to have to pull out of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Recent knee issues turned out to be a torn meniscus so I'll be out for 4-6 weeks. Hope to be back soon!"

With the PGA Tour season ramping up as summer approaches, the timing couldn't be worse for the world No. 69. This is typically the time of year Watson finds his stride, as the Memorial Tournament, Canadian Open, U.S. Open and Travelers Championship are on the horizon for the month of June.

While the 12-time Tour winner is not exempt for the U.S. Open, the bigger circle on his calendar was likely the Travelers Championship in Hartford, Connecticut. Watson has entered the winner's circle three times at TPC River Highlands, which also marks the site of his last victory on the PGA Tour in 2018.