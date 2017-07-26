Canadian Open picks, odds: Predictions from model that called Kuchar's breakout

The stars of the PGA Tour are headed to Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, this week for the RBC Canadian Open.

Fresh off his breakthrough second-place finish at the British Open, Matt Kuchar is among the favorites at 11/1.



Before you make any bets on the RBC Canadian Open or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on a DFS site like FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to listen to what the team at SportsLine has to say.



Their advanced computer model called Kuchar's breakthrough at the British Open, where he nearly captured his first major win as a 60/1 underdog.



SportsLine also had Jordan Spieth finishing in the top two for the British Open from the start and pegged him as the winner entering Friday's play. Spieth won his third major championship.



After simulating the tournament 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is still high on Kuchar for the RBC Canadian Open and is calling for another second-place finish.



One huge shocker the model is calling: Jim Furyk, who doesn't have a top-10 finish all year, will be a top contender. He's an excellent value at 33/1 odds.



Another sleeper: 70/1 long shot Adam Hadwin is projected to finish eighth. Hadwin owns the U.S. Open record for consecutive birdies with six. Look out for him at the RBC Canadian Open 2017.



And Jhonattan Vegas, who won this event last year, doesn't even make the top 10.



So who wins the 2017 RBC Canadian Open? And what massive long shot stuns the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full RBC Canadian Open leaderboard from the model that called Kuchar's run in the British Open and find out.



Dustin Johnson (7/1), Matt Kuchar (11/1), Brandt Snedeker (22/1), Charley Hoffman (22/1), Tony Finau (25/1), Bubba Watson (28/1), Jim Furyk (33/1), Patrick Cantlay (33/1), Chad Campbell (40/1), Danny Lee (40/1), Ian Poulter (40/1), J.B. Holmes (40/1), Kevin Chappell (40/1)