The PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star State this week for the final time in 2022. The Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 is set to tee off on Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. The long-standing event features a star-studded field headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is the 10-1 favorite in the latest Charles Schwab Challenge odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other Charles Schwab top contenders include PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (12-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), Viktor Hovland (18-1), and Will Zalatoris (20-1). Defending tournament champion Jason Kokrak is listed at 40-1.

Charles Schwab Challenge prop bets

McClure's 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge prop picks also includes Tom Hoge finishing inside the top 20 at +250 odds. Hoge has made a name for himself on the PGA Tour this year, notching his first career win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while also finishing in second at The American Express and ninth at last weekend's PGA Championship.

Hoge is among the best iron players in the world, ranking sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (0.848), which is a key measure for success at Colonial. Hoge also ranks 19th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.137) and 26th in total strokes gained (1.107).

Charles Schwab Challenge one-and-done picks

One of McClure's favorite 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge one and done picks this week is Texas native Jordan Spieth. The 28-year-old won this event in 2016, and finished as runner-up in 2021. Spieth, the No. 9 player in the world, has been playing excellent golf over the past month, and he places extra importance on this specific event due to his personal ties to the area and course. In a loaded field, McClure thinks Spieth could fly under the radar offering huge value this week at Colonial.

Charles Schwab Challenge head-to-head matchup picks

One of McClure's favorite bets this week is Max Homa over Billy Horschel in a head-to-head golf betting matchup at -115 odds. Homa is coming a strong performance last week at the PGA Championship where he finished tied for 13th, and he won the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship against a strong field in early May.

Homa is elite in several metrics, ranking 11th on the PGA Tour in total stroked gained (1.492), 16th in strokes gained on approach (0.617), and 18th in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.498). McClure sees huge value in taking him over Horschel this week at Colonial.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler 10-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Viktor Hovland 18-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Max Homa 25-1

Sam Burns 25-1

Abraham Ancer 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Davis Riley 40-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Talor Gooch 40-1

Billy Horschel 40-1

Gary Woodland 45-1

Mito Pereira 45-1

Webb Simpson 45-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Harold Varner 50-1

Chris Kirk 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Maverick McNealy 50-1

Sebastian Munoz 50-1

Brian Harman 55-1

Tom Hoge 55-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 65-1

Cameron Tringale 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Rickie Fowler 65-1

C.T. Pan 70-1

Ryan Palmer 70-1

Sepp Straka 80-1

Cam Davis 80-1

Erik Van Rooyen 80-1

Kevin Kisner 80-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 80-1

Adam Long 90-1

Troy Merritt 90-1

Joel Dahmen 90-1

Russell Knox 90-1

Doug Ghim 90-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Sahith Theegala 100-1

Matt Jones 100-1

David Lipsky 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Aaron Rai 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Matthew NeSmith 100-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Brendon Todd 125-1

Lucas Glover 125-1

Charl Schwartzel 125-1

James Hahn 125-1

J.J. Spaun 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Brandon Wu 125-1

Nate Lashley 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Peter Malnati 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Emiliano Grillo 150-1

Alex Smalley 150-1

Stephan Jaeger 150-1

Rory Sabbatini 150-1

Pat Perez 150-1

Matthias Schwab 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Chez Reavie 150-1

Austin Smotherman 150-1

Nick Taylor 150-1

Taylor Moore 150-1

Min Woo Lee 150-1

Mark Hubbard 150-1

Richard Bland 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Adam Svensson 200-1

Danny Lee 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Chad Ramey 200-1

Doc Redman 225-1

Zach Johnson 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Kramer Hickok 250-1

Andrew Putnam 250-1

Brian Stuard 250-1

Adam Schenk 250-1

Vince Whaley 250-1

Brandt Snedeker 250-1

Charley Hoffman 250-1

Luke Donald 250-1

Sam Ryder 250-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Harry Higgs 300-1

Hayden Buckley 300-1

Lee Hodges 300-1

Tyler Duncan 300-1

Paul Barjon 300-1

Trey Mullinax 300-1

Ryan Brehm 400-1

Camilo Villegas 400-1

Kevin Tway 400-1

Martin Trainer 500-1

Bill Haas 500-1

Ty Strafaci 500-1

Nick Watney 500-1

Max McGreevy 500-1

James Piot 500-1

John Pak 500-1

Erik Compton 500-1